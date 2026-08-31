India announce 26-member squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama matches

The Uruguay and Panama matches were added to AIFF’s calendar after India withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in order to prioritise their high-profile friendly against Brazil (AIFF)

India coach Khalid Jamil on Monday announced a 26-member squad for the upcoming high profile friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay. The matches vs Brazil and Uruguay will be held in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium on October 3 and 6 respectively while the Panama clash will take place in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on September 26.

“Jamil’s side will begin their preparatory camp on September 14 in Bengaluru. After the match against Panama, the Blue Tigers will travel to Kolkata on September 28 for their remaining two fixtures,” the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a press release.

The Uruguay and Panama matches were added to AIFF’s calendar after India withdrew from the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup in order to prioritise their high-profile friendly against Brazil, thus avoiding a scheduling clash that had made their participation in both competitions untenable.