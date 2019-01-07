India vs Thailand Highlights, AFC Asian Cup 2019: All the goals from a memorable night

India thundered into the AFC Asian Cup with a stunning 4-1 win over Thailand. The score was 1-1 at half time but in a stunning second half burst, Sunil Chhetri found the back of the net a second time, 20-year-old Anirudh Thapa scored his maiden international goal and Jeje Lalpekhlua took the game well past Thailand with his first goal in 10 months.

This was India’s first win in the tournament since 1964 and the most goals India have scored in a single Asian Cup match. Chhetri’s two goals made him the all-time Indian goalscorer in the tournament.

India have depended on Chhetri a number of times in the past three years to produce the goods but on Sunday, the entire forward line worked in tandem to run the Thai defence ragged. They now top the Group A table, in which they are the only team with a win. This is how the goals were scored.

First half

Thailand are a team that possess individuals who play for clubs in countries like Japan and China while the country’s top flight is regarded as one of the best in the continent. Naturally, they were expected to dominate the match against an Indian team made entirely of Indian Super League players and sure enough, Thailand were dominant for much of the first half. But India took the lead against the run of play.

Goal 1: Thailand 0-1 India (Chhetri p. 27th minute)

India started well but Thailand’s technical superiority was coming to the fore. India managed a counter about five minutes before the half hour mark and it ended with Ashique Kuruniyan, who had a star turn in this match, provoked a hand ball inside the box and India earned a penalty. The ever calm Sunil Chhetri lasered it to the bottom left corner and India were ahead.

Goal 2: Thailand 1-1 India (Teerasil Dangda 37th minute)

Thailand answered with by piling on relentless pressure on the Indian defence. Getting an open goal against India is not easy though, and it was only a set-piece that earned Thailand their equaliser. The free kick was swung in from the right into that area between the defensive line and the goalkeeper and Dangda headed it home. Thailand continued to dominate throughout the first half after that.

Second Half

Thailand were bossing the midfield in the first half but India put on relentless pressure up front during the early minutes of the second half. This led to the second goal and after that, India simply ran the White Elephants over almost any time they got a chance to attack.

Goal 3: Thailand 1-2 India (Chhetri 47th minute)

The second half was a different match altogether. Udanta Singh and Chhetri took their telepathic connection that is a feature in Bengaluru FC matches to the UAE and that resulted in the third goal of the night. The former ran into space down the right and played the ball square. Ashique was the intended target but the ball went behind him. Chhetri arrived and slotted it home from the edge of the box.

Goal 4: Thailand 1-3 India (Anirudh Thapa 68th minute)

Chhetri’s through ball fell to Udanta ran into traffic once he reached the box. He turned and it looked like the move would fizz out. Thapa arrived and Thailand found themselves with as many defenders in the box as the Indians with the goalkeeper. Udanta passed it to Thapa on his left, the 20-year-old was pushed a little further to his left but he showed maturity beyond his years to chip the ball over keeper, between the Thai defenders and into goal.

Goal 5: Thailand 1-4 India (Jeje Lalpekhlua 80th minute)

Jeje, a man who is yet to score for Chennaiyin FC this season in the ISL, was brought on in the 78th minute of the match for Ashique. Halicharan Narzary got at the end of a poorly headed clearance by a Thai defender, passed it to Jeje who was in a central position at the edge of the box. He took a touch to control and took the shot without moving from his spot and the ball hit the back of the net.