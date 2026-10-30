SAFF Championship 2026: India announce 28-man squad, begin campaign vs Pakistan

Defending champions India have named a 28-member squad for the SAFF Championship 2026, to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from November 5 to 17. Naushad Moosa, head coach of the India U23 men’s team, will lead the Blue Tigers, with Bibiano Fernandes, who recently coached the India U15 side at the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival Azerbaijan 2026, serving as assistant coach.

India are placed in Group B alongside Maldives and Pakistan. They begin their campaign against Pakistan on November 5 at 3:00 PM IST, before taking on Maldives on November 11 at the same time. Hosts Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan make up Group A. Eighteen players will travel to Dhaka from Kolkata on November 3, with the remaining 10 joining over the following days.