FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Igor Stimac names 28-man India squad

India football team head coach Igor Stimac named the 28-member squad that will leave for Doha on Wednesday evening for its three upcoming matches in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers, which will begin from June 3.

As per the health parameters required to travel to Qatar, all the travelling players and staff carry with them negative test results from the RTPCR tests conducted in the last 48 hours. All of them were also in isolation in New Delhi under the bio bubble at the team hotel from May 15 onwards.

Stimac stated that although it is not the “ideal situation” ahead of the June qualifiers, the Blue Tigers will be putting in “intense” sessions before their matches get underway.

“It’s not an ideal situation as we move ahead to the Qualifiers in June. Due to the pandemic, our National Camp which was slated to begin in Kolkata at the beginning of May had to get cancelled. The pandemic also robbed us of a friendly match in Dubai,” said Stimac.

India’s fixtures:

June 3: India vs Qatar (IST 10.30 PM).

June 7: Bangladesh vs India (IST 7.30 PM).

June 15: India vs Afghanistan (IST 7.30 PM).

The 28-member squad is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh.

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gehlot, Chinglensana Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Subhashish Bose.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Rowllin Borges, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Pronoy Halder, Suresh Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Abdul Sahal, Yasir Mohammad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.