India express interest in hosting 2027 Asian Cup

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi hosted India’s matches during the U-17 World Cup. (Express File Photo) The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi hosted India’s matches during the U-17 World Cup. (Express File Photo)

India are one of the five nations who have submitted expressions of interest to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to host the 2027 Asian Cup, the football body announced in a statement on Wednesday. The decision on awarding hosting rights will be taken in 2021.

Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan are the other nations who have submitted their interest in hosting the quadrennial event.

5️⃣ AFC Member Associations including India 🇮🇳 express interest to host AFC Asian Cup 2027 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/qFq8XAlLHL#IndianFootball ⚽ #BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/bwbvEDALeZ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 1, 2020

“The AFC will now work with each Bidding Member Association on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the bidding process and will announce the host for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2021,” said the AFC statement.

“On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to thank all our Member Associations for stepping forward to express their desire and for sharing our ambitions to host a world-class stage for our players, teams, officials and fans and I wish all of them the very best in the bidding process.” AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa was quoted in the statement.

READ | AFC Asian Cup will define the future of women’s football in India: Aditi Chauhan

India have never hosted the Asian Cup. They have qualified for four editions of Asia’s premier international competition, not progressing further than the group stages since 1964.

Reigning champions Qatar and Iran have hosted the Asian Cup before, while Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan, like India, have never hosted the tournament.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd