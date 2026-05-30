India vs Zimbabwe Football Live Score, Unity Cup 3rd Place Match 2026: IND brace for ZIM test on English soil

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, Unity Cup 2026: The Blue Tigers feature in a third-place playoff in London. (AIFF)

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Football Live Score, Unity Cup 3rd Place Match Today Live Score: Smarting from the semi-final defeat to Jamaica, India will aim to wrap up their Unity Cup with a win over Zimbabwe in the third-place Playoffs match in London on Saturday.

The 136th-ranked Indians lost to Jamaica 0-2 in their opening match a couple of nights ago, as Courtney Clarke and Kaheim Dixon scored for the Caribbean nation. Entering the contest on a similar note are Zimbabwe, who lost 0-2 to Nigeria.

Story continues below this ad Even as the tournament does not fall under the official FIFA bracket, the Unity Cup still bears a Tier-1 status, which means ranking points are at stake all the same for the teams involved. SCROLL DOWN FOR THE LIVE UPDATES FROM THE IND VS ZIM UNITY CUP 2026 MATCH Live Updates May 30, 2026 04:44 PM IST IND vs ZIM Unity Cup 3rd Place Updates: Why have India travelled with only 17 players? The Blue Tigers, on Monday, arrived in the British capital with 17 players after the withdrawal of Mohun Bagan SG players. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined a day later, while Jamil has also called up midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla, who reached the camp on Tuesday. May 30, 2026 04:37 PM IST IND vs ZIM Unity Cup LIVE: The Mohun Bagan issue Khalid Jamil had named a 28-member squad for the Unity Cup in London, where India will face world number 71 Jamaica on May 27, and possibly world number 26 Nigeria later. However, the India coach are without seven of his key players when the team leaves for the tournament on Sunday. The reason? Mohun Bagan’s last-minute stand . The Kolkata giants, who finished second in the Indian Super League, have told their players that they can play in the tournament at their own risk, and that the club will not pay for any injuries they may sustain. May 30, 2026 04:24 PM IST IND vs ZIM LIVE: Unity Cup schedule May 26: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Nigeria won May 27: Jamaica vs India: Jamaica won May 30: Third-place playoff: India vs Zimbabwe May 30: Final: Nigeria vs Jamaica May 30, 2026 04:20 PM IST IND vs ZIM Unity Cup 3rd Place Updates: Form Guide ZIM: L,D,W,L,D,L IND: L,W,L,W,D,D May 30, 2026 04:17 PM IST IND vs ZIM Unity Cup LIVE: Predicted lineups IND: Gurpreet; Roshan, Pramveer, Jhingan, Mishra; Ricky, Macarton, Chhangte; Ali, Edmund , Sanan ZIM: Chipezeze; Fusire, Takwara, Garananga, Zemura; Munetsi, Nakamba; Chirewa, Maswanhise, Msendami; Dube May 30, 2026 04:12 PM IST IND vs ZIM LIVE: Hello and welcome Khalid Jamil's India will look to put the loss vs Jamaica in their rear view mirror when they take on Zimbabwe in a third place playoff of the Unity Cup. Against Jamaica, India looked a little out of their depth during the early stages before growing into the match. But that wasn't enough as individual brilliance by Courtney Clarke and Kaheim Dixon enabled Jamaica to a 0-2 win. Against an 130th ranked Zimbabwe though, India will feel that they have a chance. Follow us to know the live score and updates of the IND vs ZIM encounter. India lose 0-2 to Jamaica in Unity Cup, to face Zimbabwe in 3rd place play-off This was India's first match on British soil since 2002. (AIFF Photo) India lost 0-2 to Jamaica in the semifinal of the 2026 Unity Cup at The Valley in London, conceding goals in each half of the match. Khalid Jamil’s men will now face Zimbabwe in the third place playoff on Saturday while Jamaica face Nigeria in a repeat of last year’s final. In what was the first match India played on British soil since 2002, Courtney Clarke’s stunning early strike in the eighth minute and Kaheim Dixon’s solo effort in the 78th minute ensured Jamaica’s entry into the final. Zimbabwe had gone down to Nigeria earlier in the day in the first semi-final. The match marked several important individual moments. Noufal PN and Ricky Shabong made their senior national team debuts, while Edmund Lalrindika was handed his first-ever start for India.

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