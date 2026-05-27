India vs Jamaica Live Score, Unity Cup Semifinal 2026: Khalid Jamil’s IND face tough JAM test in UK

India vs Jamaica Live Score Unity Cup: IND take on JAM at the Valley. (Credit: X/Indian Football)

India (IND) vs Jamaica (JAM), Unity Cup Semifinal 2026 Live Score: India are set to take on Jamaica in England for the Unity Cup semifinal on Wednesday. This will be the first time in 24 years that the Indian men’s team will play on English soil. India are currently ranked 136th in the world while Jamaica are 71st and they just missed out on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to DR Congo.

The four-team tournament also features Nigeria and Zimbabwe who will play each other in the other semifinal on Tuesday, ahead of India’s clash with Jamaica. The winners of the semi-finals will advance to the final on May 30, while the remaining teams will contest the third-place play-off on the same day.

Story continues below this ad The Blue Tigers, on Monday, arrived in the British capital with 17 players after the withdrawal of Mohun Bagan SG players. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined a day later, while Jamil has also called up midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla, who reached the camp on Tuesday. Scroll down below to follow IND vs JAM Unity Cup semifinal updates. Live Updates May 27, 2026 09:35 PM IST IND vs JAM Unity Cup LIVE: Why Mohun Bagan refused to release players Bagan have previously refused to release players for the national camp, notably for the first one that Jamil called in August last year. Once again, they have cited long-standing concerns over the lack of compensation for clubs when players get injured while playing for the national team outside FIFA’s designated international windows. “This time, we told the players to go at their own risk. Because if you play wearing the Mohun Bagan jersey, our insurance company will pay for any expenses. When playing for India in the FIFA window, FIFA will pay. These are the rules,” a source within the club told The Indian Express. May 27, 2026 09:28 PM IST IND vs JAM Live: Why have India travelled with only 17 players? The Blue Tigers, on Monday, arrived in the British capital with 17 players after the withdrawal of Mohun Bagan SG players. Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari joined a day later, while Jamil has also called up midfielder Macarton Nickson and defender Nikhil Barla, who reached the camp on Tuesday. May 27, 2026 09:25 PM IST India vs Jamaica Unity Cup LIVE: The Mohun Bagan conundrum Khalid Jamil had named a 28-member squad for the Unity Cup in London, where India will face world number 71 Jamaica on May 27, and possibly world number 26 Nigeria later. However, the India coach are without seven of his key players when the team leaves for the tournament on Sunday. The reason? Mohun Bagan’s last-minute stand . The Kolkata giants, who finished second in the Indian Super League, have told their players that they can play in the tournament at their own risk, and that the club will not pay for any injuries they may sustain. May 27, 2026 09:22 PM IST IND vs JAM Unity Cup LIVE: Unity Cup Schedule May 26: Nigeria vs Zimbabwe, 7:30pm BST / 12:00am IST, May 27 May 27: Jamaica vs India, 7:30pm BST / 12:00am IST, May 28 May 30: Third-place playoff and final ( Time to be announced) May 27, 2026 09:19 PM IST IND vs JAM Live: The last time India played in UK India's return to the United Kingdom brings with it both nostalgia and opportunity. The last time the Blue Tigers played in the UK was in 2002, also against Jamaica, when the sides met twice in friendly matches in Watford and Wolverhampton. May 27, 2026 09:17 PM IST India vs Jamaica Unity Cup LIVE: Form Guide JAM: W D D W W L IND: W D L W L W May 27, 2026 09:10 PM IST IND vs JAM Unity Cup LIVE: Predicted lineups IND: Gurpreet; Jhingan, Bheke, Mishra, Singh, Varghese; Jeakson Singh, Shabong; Williams, Lalrindika, Chhangte JAM: Grant; Latibeaudiere, Lowe, Laing, Webster; Hayden, Clarke, Hall; Cadamarteri, Merrick, Dixon May 27, 2026 09:04 PM IST IND vs JAM Live: Hello and Welcome 136th ranked India will face off with a Jamaica side who are 71st in the FIFA rankings when they two sides lock horns for the Unity Cup semifinal in England. The encounter will give India a chance to take on a higher ranked team and understand where they stand. Follow our blog to find out if India can pull off a monumental upset. Mohun Bagan players jostle for the ball with SC Delhi. (Credit: AIFF) Play for India at your own risk, Mohun Bagan SG tell players ahead of Unity Cup Khalid Jamil had named a 28-member squad for the Unity Cup in London, where India will face world number 71 Jamaica on May 27, and possibly world number 26 Nigeria later. However, the India coach could be without seven of his key players when the team leaves for the tournament on Sunday. The reason? Mohun Bagan’s last-minute stand. The Kolkata giants, who finished second in the Indian Super League, have told their players that they can play in the tournament at their own risk, and that the club will not pay for any injuries they may sustain.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd