Impact of FIFA ban: No U-17 women’s World Cup, isolation of national teams, no new foreigner signings in leagues

Updated: August 16, 2022 9:04:30 am
From a ban on hosting international matches to competing in them as well as signing foreign players for club competitions, Indian football stares at an uncertain future after FIFA, late on Monday, suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for ‘undue influence’ from third parties.
The impact of this suspension could be drastic. It’s first big blow will be losing the hosting rights of the Under-17 Women’s World Cup. “The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022™, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned,” the statement said, adding that they are ‘assessing next steps with regards to the tournament.’
If the tournament is staged elsewhere, it would put doubts over India’s participation since the country was a part of it on the virtue of being the host and not by merit.
However, FIFA has kept the door open of a quick end of suspension and still host the tournament in India.
Subscriber Only Stories
“FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved,” the statement said.
The ban will also have an impact on almost all aspects of football. The senior national team, too, could be barred from playing international matches and the fate of two friendlies next month, against Singapore and Vietnam, now is uncertain. Chief coach Igor Stimac had scheduled these matches to kick-start the team’s build-up for next year’s Asian Cup.
Not just the national teams, the clubs will not be allowed to compete in continental tournaments. Additionally, they will also be unable to sign foreign players other than those already on their rosters.
FIFA said the suspension will be lifted only when the Committee of Administrators, appointed by the Supreme Court to run the day-to-day affairs of the AIFF, is disbanded.
“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA said.
The saga began after the AIFF failed to hold elections to appoint a new president within the set timeframe, owing to a logjam in finalising its constitution. This led to the Supreme Court, in May, appointing the three-member CoA, comprising ex-Chief Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Supreme Court judge Anil Dave, and former India football captain Bhaskar Ganguly, to run the daily affairs of the AIFF while ending Patel’s term as its president. This was seen as an outside interference by FIFA, against its statutes, and risked India’s suspension, which eventually happened on Monday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
SBI raises MCLR by 20 bps; EMIs to get dearer
Convict seeks inquiry into police report on absconding accused
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Delhi News Live Updates: City records 1,227 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 14.57%
While You Were Asleep: Liverpool draw 1-1 vs Palace, Afghanistan level series with Ireland and Williams-Raducanu match postponed in Cincinnati
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Third leg of Aaditya Thackeray’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad on Wednesday
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what a desi dark comedy looks like
UN can facilitate IAEA power plant visit, but Russia puts conditions
Rajasthan: Miffed over atrocities against Dalits, Cong MLA sends resignation to Gehlot
Lumpy skin disease spreads to 15 districts of Rajasthan: CM
Explained: The enduring impact of fatwas
‘Master seduction and you can achieve anything you desire in life’: Chen Lizra
Indian defence attaché now has unescorted access to Pentagon, says US Air Force Secretary
Daily Briefing: PM Modi targets corruption, nepotism in I-Day speech; Taliban celebrates one year since Afghanistan takeover