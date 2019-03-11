‘I’m not hiding’: Captain Sergio Ramos answers 6 key questions on Real Madrid in post

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the past two weeks, attempted to calm the storm by posting a long question and answer session on his social media account.

Advertising

Answering some of the controversial questions that have dogged him, Ramos did not deny some of his mistakes and spoke about “recent events” being “disastrous”.

“As footballers we like to do our talking on the pitch but this season is not turning out that way. Recent events have been disastrous and I’m not hiding. We are not hiding. We the players are primarily responsible and I, as captain, more than anyone,” he said. “That’s why I thought that the most honest way to answer the questions that are circulating around us would be to tackle them directly.”

Assuming that his side would play in the quarterfinals, Ramos had picked up a deliberate yellow card at Ajax in the Champions League Round of 16, where Real Madrid won 2-1. “Absolutely it was an error and I take the blame 200%,” Ramos said.

Ramos watched the home leg from the VIP box at the Santiago Bernabeu, in which the reigning champions got knocked out of the Champions League. However, the Real Madrid captain was accused of shooting for an Amazon documentary during the game. Justifying the filming, Ramos said, “There are certain commitments made and it never remotely went through my head that the game could have turned out as it did. The recording itself was scaled down as the game went on.”

There were reports that tempers had flared in the dressing room after Real Madrid was knocked out of two competitions, and possibly ruled out of the La Liga race, in the span of a week. It was reported that the club’s President Florentino Perez and Ramos were involved in a huge bust-up, but the defender did not respond to the reports.

“Dressing room issues are discussed and resolved in the dressing room. There’s no problem whatsoever and everybody has the same interest: Real Madrid. We always talk and motivate each other in the dressing room and always in a constructive way,” Ramos wrote

According to reports, Marcelo and Ramos clashed in a trailing session match, with the two defenders playing for the opposite teams. Eyewitnesses claimed that Marcelo celebrated his side’s victory in a way that did not sit well with Ramos, who was on the opposing side. “We have exchanges in every training session. It’s part of working with pressure. But it’s just an anecdote like so many others that happen from day to day. Marce is like a brother to me,” Ramos said in the post.

Despite a 4-1 win against Real Valladolid on Monday, coach Santiago Sollari’s job is at risk with reports saying that Jose Mourinho could return. Ramos did not speculate on the issue and said they would back the coach and had no say in the matter.

“It’s a decision that’s not ours to make and in which we never interfere. We have enormous respect for the position and we always support the Real Madrid coach,” Ramos said.

Advertising

“These reflections are, without doubt, the result of a deeply disappointing season but if success didn’t stop us, we’re not going to let defeat stop us. It’s our obligation to carry on, to work and to evolve. And to remember that some of us are lucky enough to play for Real. Some of us are lucky enough to form part of its history, but Real Madrid was, is and will always be Real Madrid. No one name makes the legend of Real Madrid, but we have all written that legend together. Together we have to work for the future and restore our hope. Madridista Commitment.#HalaMadrid,” he wrote.