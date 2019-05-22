Iker Casillas’ wife Sara Carbonero fighting ovarian cancer

Sara Carbonero, wife of Iker Casillas, has revealed that she is fighting ovarian cancer – just three weeks after the Spain legend suffered a heart attack. Carbonero made the shock announcement on Tuesday.

She said on social media, in an emotional post less than three weeks after her partner suffered a heart attack while training for Portuguese club Porto: “When we hadn’t yet recovered from one shock, life has surprised us again. This time it’s me, that six-letter word I still struggle to write.”

“A few days ago during a check-up, doctors described a malignant ovarian tumour and I have been operated on.”

“Everything has turned out okay and fortunately we caught it in time but I’ve still got some months left fighting while I have the corresponding treatment.”

“I’m calm and confident everything is going to be okay. I know the road will be tough but will also have a happy ending.”

“I have the support of my family and friend and a great medical team.”

The TV sports journalist added: “I take advantage of this moment to ask that my journalist colleagues show the respect and understanding they have always shown me, especially in these difficult and delicate times for me and my family.”

Sara, 35, has two sons with Casillas, and had helped organise the goalkeeper’s 38th birthday on Monday, before breaking the news of her own health battle.

She was filming in southern Spain when former Real Madrid shot-stopper Casillas suffered his heart attack on May 1.

Last week Spain’s World Cup and Euros winner called for ‘quiet’ amid reports he is set to retire after a legendary career. The 37-year-old said on social media: “Retire, there will be a day I have to retire. Let me announce the news when that time comes. For now, quiet.”

“Yesterday I had a review with Dr. Filipe Macedo. All very well. That’s really great news I wanted to share with everyone!”

After taking a sabbatical living in Porto with Casillas, Carbonaro recently returned to Madrid to continue her career with Deportes Cuatro.