Twitter floods with ‘get well soon’ messages as Iker Casillas suffers heart attack while training

FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack while training on Wednesday. However, the club confirmed that it was a mild attack and the keeper is in a stable condition.

Iker Casillas has featured 167 times for Spain, famously captaining his country to their first and only World Cup win in 2010. (Reuters/File Photo)

FC Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas was admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack while training on Wednesday. However, the club confirmed that it was a mild attack and the keeper is in a stable condition. “Iker Casillas suffered an acute heart attack during this Wednesday’s training session,” Porto said in a statement issued on their official website.

“The session was quickly halted so medical assistance could be provided to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently in the CUF Porto Hospital. Casillas is OK, stable, and the heart problem has been resolved,” it added.

After the news broke several players shared messages on Twitter wishing the veteran goalkeeper a quick recovery.  Here are some of them:

Casillas has featured 167 times for Spain, famously captaining his country to their first and only World Cup win in 2010 as well as the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

