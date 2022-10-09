‘I’m gay’, writes Iker Casillas; deletes tweet later

Real Madrid and Spain legend Iker Casillas has seemingly announced that he is gay. In a tweet, on Sunday the former goalkeeper said: “I hope you respect me: I’m gay.”

Casillas, who was married to sports journalist Sara Carbonero before their separation in March 2021, had two children.

Moments after his announcement, the 41-year-old received a wave of support online, including from Barcelona icon and his former Spain teammate Carles Puyol, who responded by saying, “The time has come to tell our story, Iker”.

Es el momento de contar lo nuestro, Iker ❤️😘 — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) October 9, 2022

Casillas and Puyol were both among the Spanish team that won the 2010 World Cup and two Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

Incidentally, Casillas deleted his tweet. Spanish media are reporting that Casillas was tweeting this “ironically” after rumours of him spending time with many women were reported.