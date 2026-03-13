Igor Tudor says some Tottenham players ‘cannot manage’ as relegation pressure ramps up

Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr, left, and Richarlison on the pitch after their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham in London, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Tottenham manager Igor Tudor acknowledged some of his players were struggling to cope with the pressure as the club lurches toward relegation from the Premier League in one of its worst seasons in a generation.

An ever-present in England’s top flight since the 1970s, Spurs are one point above the bottom three with nine games left. They haven’t won their last 11 Premier League matches – dating to last year.

The team also is reeling from a 5-2 thrashing by Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 – during which Tudor substituted goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky in the 17th minute for making two errors leading to goals. After the game, Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven said it was a “really, really awful” period and he no longer checks his phone.