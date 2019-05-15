Igor Stimac’s experience will benefit Indian football team: Sunil Chhetri

Toggle Menu
The 51-year-old Stimac, who was part of Croatia's 1998 World Cup squad that finished third in France, was Wednesday officially announced as head coach of the Indian team.

Sunil Chhetri is India’s all-time leading scorer and figures in the top-5 globally. (Source: PTI)

Talismanic Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri Wednesday gave a big thumbs up to the appointment of Igor Stimac as head coach, saying that the team will benefit from the experience of the Croatian World Cupper.

The 51-year-old Stimac, who was part of Croatia’s 1998 World Cup squad that finished third in France, was Wednesday officially announced as head coach of the Indian team. He comes with an experience of over 18 years in coaching, structuring, and developing football with players back home and internationally.

As a coach, Stimac’s major achievement was guiding Croatia to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Finals in Brazil.

The 34-year-old Indian, who has played for more than 100 matches for India and is currently the second highest international goal scorer, said while there was a change of guard at the helm of affairs, the players will continue to give their best.

India’s next assignment will be the Kings Cup tournament in Thailand beginning on June 5.

