Igor Stimac not happy with number of foreign players in ISL, I-League matches

A certain rule change was implemented ahead of the 2017-2018 Indian Super League (ISL) that was expected to change the complexion of Indian football. The maximum number of foreign players allowed per squad was reduced from 11 to eight, and no more than five international players could take to the field at any time in a match – leaving at least six Indians on the pitch. It was a move that was met with positively, and one that was expected to encourage Indian goalkeepers in the starting line-up. To a great extent, that did happen.

In the current season, just one of the 10 teams has a starting custodian who is not Indian. Essentially that means that there are eight backups for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who at 28, has many years ahead of him as a goalkeeper. But this excess in-depth in the custodian’s spot, that possibly stemmed from the rule, masks an even greater concern – that there is an alarming paucity of quality attacking players.

And for national team coach Igor Stimac, the ISL needs to think of adopting the AFC rule on foreign players to address the problem.

“My suggestion for the top tier was to follow the AFC rule: 3+1 (three foreigners and one international player from an Asian country). That’s the basic rule for the number of foreign players. It’s not strange that the most successful Asian teams are following that rule. That’s why they are successful. That’s why they have the option for the national team to have strikers, to have midfielders and centrebacks,” says Stimac. “The thing is, if you have 3+1 rule, then your second option is Indian striker. Then one centre back is Indian. Then your second option is Indian attacking midfielder. It makes a big difference.”

Based on the AFC Champions League regulations from 2019, “each participating club may register four foreign participating players, however, at least one of these must have the nationality of an AFC member association.”

Having a lesser number of foreigners in the line-up of ISL teams allows space for more outfield Indian players, which gives them more playing time and better chances of sharpening their skill. In terms of defence-minded players, Stimac has no shortage. What he’s struggling to do is find a lethal attacker.

“If you consider that India with 1.5 billion people is having a top tier of 10 clubs, of which 60 percent (outfield players) are foreign players. This means there are only 40 players with an Indian passport, and out of these 40 players, 20 are fullbacks and 10 are defensive midfielders,” he explains. “India is a team which is very difficult to beat today, you bring anyone, it’s going to tough to beat us. But we are still not a team who can easily win games (because we don’t have goalscorers).”

In the last few years, there’s been a heavy reliance on Sunil Chhetri, the only consistent threat upfront for India’s opponents. But the harsh truth is that the Bangalore FC forward is 35 and in the twilight of his career. Yet, there has been nobody good enough to replace him.

“We will never find a replacement for Sunil Chhetri while the situation is like this. We cannot take someone who never played striker, put him in the national team to play striker. And we don’t have a striker in the I-League. Only Indian Arrows has an Indian striker but that’s because it’s a team only for Indian players. We have a big problem. But nobody wants to talk about that. You can bring (Jose) Mourinho and (Pep) Guardiola together here (as managers), and it will be the same,” laments the 52-year-old, who was a part of the Croatian team that reached the 1998 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

In the current ISL season, where the best players in the country play, 23 Indians have been listed as ‘forward’ according to the ISL website. Only four, however, have played over 900 minutes (the equivalent of 10 matches) through the season so far, with Chhetri playing the most, 1440 minutes over 16 matches. The numbers suggest that managers don’t have much faith in their Indian forwards.

“The build-up for the U-17 World Cup in 2017 was made and executed perfectly. But how many of these kids are playing now? Where are they? Komal Thatal is warming up the bench in ATK. Amarjeet (Singh) was the only one which I picked immediately from the very beginning, and I recognised that he was the one who can give us aggressiveness, loyalty, awareness and strength in the middle, and I put him to play,” Stimac says. “And because I put him to play in the national team, he was recognized by his club (Jamshedpur FC). It should be the other way around.”

The coach, who has been in charge of the Indian team since May last year, is hoping to meet his players soon, since the outbreak of the coronavirus has delayed the national camp originally scheduled for March 9. According to him, he’s called up the best Indians in the country, but maintains that these picks were easy to make.

“I called more than 40 players now in these two camps,” he concludes. “It’s very simple, this is all we have got.”

On India finding players for the U17 World Cup in 2017, but not continuing the process.

That needs to be done every three months, not only when you have a World Cup. Because of the diversities and differences in India it’s not easy to initiate such a process. But we need to start somewhere.

We could easily help organise greater selection of young players in India every three months. We can divide India into five regions, north, south, east, west and central and organise 100,000 kids to be tested through selection in three-five days, and then come down to the number of 10,000 kids which are talented for football – with their speed, height, weight, talent. And out of these 10,000 we can get 2000 fantastic players.

On Indian players not getting a chance to play much in the ISL.

We didn’t open the positions for Indian youngsters to play, we didn’t open. We closed these positions in the ISL and I-League. Where are they going to play? You know you are as good as your opposition. Playing with better players, you become greater player. Playing against the best players, you become one of the best players. That’s how you rise up in football.

If you keep playing in the (local) league, you cannot advance your game to certain heights. These city or local leagues are the step in this structure work. And if those young talented kids are recognized in the city leagues, they need to go up. But up, it’s closed. No place for them. Bench. Stands. That’s the position for them. That’s the problem.

