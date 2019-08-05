Igor Stimac names 35 probables for preparatory camp for World Cup Qualifiers

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on Monday named his list of 35 probables for the preparatory camp for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Oman and Qatar.

The players will be assembling at the camp on August 19 in Goa, with practice kicking off from the next day.

India begin their campaign against Oman on September 5 in Guwahati followed by an away game against Asian champions Qatar in Doha on September 10.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh are the other two teams in the group.

Winger Halicharan Narzary, who featured in every match of India’s 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign, got a call-up for the camp, his first under Stimac.

Besides, three players from Indian Arrows’ batch of 2018-19 — Narender Gahlot, Anwar Ali (Jr) and Amarjit Singh also earned call-ups.

The list of 35 probables stay as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Vishal Kaith.

DEFENDERS: Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Narender Gahlot, Sarthak Golui, Adil Khan, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Mandar Rao Dessai.

MIDFIELDERS: Nikhil Poojary, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul Samad, Amarjit Singh, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Brandon Fernandes, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan.

FORWARDS: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.