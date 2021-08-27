No surprises in Igor Stimac’s Indian squad for friendlies

There were no surprises in the 25-member India team announced by national head coach Igor Stimac for the international friendlies against Nepal even though the coach named five new faces in the campers list.

Indians travel to Kathmandu and matches will be played on September 2 and 5. Both have met 19 times with India winning 13 games.

ATK Mohun Bagan players – Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Subashish Bose and Manvir Singh — who completed club duties in Maldives will join the team later Friday while Bengaluru FC players will join the squad in New Delhi on Sunday, the eve of the team’s departure.

From August 15, rest of the squad and probables have been training at VYBK in Kolkata. The last time Kolkata hosted a national camp was 15 years ago prior to the 2006 World Cup Qualifier against Saudi Arabia.

On the first day and last day of the camp, the probables played exhibition matches against IFX XI and Mohammedan Sporting winning both by 1-0 and 2-0 margins, respectively.

It rained all throughout the match against Mohammedans, and the downpour was heavy from midway in the second half.

“We can’t expect much after 10 days of preparation. The legs are still heavy from the load, and we need to slow down, and refresh the players,” Stimac told http://www.the-aiff.com. “I am happy with the manner our players performed. They should have scored a few goals much earlier. But it was not easy under the heavy downpour, and a heavy pitch. The conditions were challenging. The boys are all ready for 45 minutes, and we need to be careful going into the next two games against Nepal.”

Stimac who took his home team Croatia to quarterfinal stage in the 2014 World Cup added: “We understand that the ATK Mohun Bagan and BFC players will be in better shape than others for two matches against Nepal.”

Meanwhile, Nepal head coach Abdullah Almutairi also announced a 28-member squad who are currently in Pokhara for training. Bishal Sunar (goalkeeper), Randip Poudel, Bharat Khawash, George Prince Karki, Rajiv Lopchan, Sanjog Rai, Tridev Gurung, Rajin Dhimal, Sesehang Angdembe, and Bikram Lama have been left out of the squad.

The SAFF Championship and the AFC U-23 Qualifiers are also scheduled in October apart from the qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Mandar Rao Dessai, Akash Mishra, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Seriton Fernandes.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia, Bipin Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Jeakson Singh, Pronay Halder.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary