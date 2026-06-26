‘When football unites, no right wing, no left wing’ – Stimac, ’98 Croatia hero

Igor Štimac reflected on how football united a nation scarred by war, turning the 1998 World Cup bronze into a symbol of hope and healing. He also recalls the camaraderie, sacrifices and unlikely habits that shaped Croatia's golden generation.

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readJun 26, 2026 06:29 PM IST
Croatia Igor Stimac World CupIgor Štimac, whose Croatia finished third at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, says a national football team winning heals political friction and fragments, better than anything he's known. (Screengrab FIFA YouTube and Special arrangement)
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Football teams from war-ravaged nations cherish a united fan base back home. It’s the closest thing to normalcy. Igor Štimac, whose Croatia finished third at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, says a national football team winning heals political friction and fragments, better than anything he’s known.

“It’s one simple, beautiful idea to stand by. When your country qualifies for a World Cup, nothing else is so important anymore. Everything else stops bothering. No political issues, no problems, no illness,” Štimac, the former India coach, recalls the dizzy days when Croatia were finally allowed to qualify, and went all the way to bronze on debut.

“I only have the medal from then as a keepsake. All money went to health services and surgeries of soldiers and civilians hurt by war,” he recalls, on the sidelines of his TV punditry gig with Zee5. Football offered a legit distraction from the reality of war, even for the team based abroad. But nightmares of losing loved ones pierced that escape, he says.

From 1991-97, Serbia and Croatia clashed on a terrifying frontline after Yugoslavia came apart. Štimac calls it “Serbian aggression.” “Our team carried great responsibility because friends, people our age, were losing lives, surviving aggression.” What it did was unite a country dazed by destruction. “For football, everyone united. No left wing. No right wing. It was not easy. But it gave kids like Luca Modric idols like

Davor Šuker, Boban, Jarni to follow, and two more medals. 3 medals in 6 World Cups, not bad, eh?” he says.

Champion gene

Present-day Croatia play Ghana in a battle of survival in a tricky group match on Saturday, and things could get dicey. Štimac, who spoke before the first match, however, maintains – a touch as hyperbole – that all Croats from eternity carry a “champion gene.”

“We fight as if our life depends on it. Throughout history, there have been enemies wanting to perish us, Croats (sic),” he explains. “We have had great warriors and been the first line of defense versus conquest and terror of central Europe. We defended our land with our lives and have 5 wins over (Ottoman) Turks, more than anyone. We fight. That’s our champion gene.”

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For a country coming out of the Balkan tragedies of the 90s, football wasn’t even on level ground. Croatia was the World U20 champions coming out of communist rule, but official recognition to participate as Croatia was an endless wait from FIFA and UEFA bureaucracy.

“It was disgusting, and us professional players were not allowed official entry, only friendlies. When the chance came at the Euros, the team reached the quarters. The referee was responsible for Croatia not going through when we lost to Germany. We were sad, angry, but not bitter. We accepted the wrong decision because we got a chance to play at least,” he recalls. At the World Cup in 98, they made it count. After Jamaica, Japan, Romania, the Croats defeated Germany, the old football enemy.

Also Read | World Cup scenarios: How Belgium, Croatia can advance despite finishing third

“People came out on Croatia streets and sang songs on us. We had beaten them. The same Germany that had beaten us with the help of a referee,” he narrates with a boom, like he’s Gimli, son of Gloin. “Although in our culture, we don’t believe in ‘revenge’. When we lose at football, it’s because the opponent is better than us. But because of what happened at Euros, there was great satisfaction that the injustice was ended with the biggest defeat of the enemy (3-0).

Throughout the whole campaign, Štimac recalls the team felt at home in France. “We had the best manager (Miroslav Blažević) and the golden generation playing in the top clubs of Europe. We were relaxed, understood each other,” he says.

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Loyalty and camaraderie also included some unsavoury business. But in their 20s, with fresh freedom, Štimac reckoned they needed a release. “Oh, myself and Davor Šuker and few others would fly off to Madrid, you know,” he says surreptitiously. “We would smoke at halftime!” he recalls. “We knew it was important to do our job on the field. But we smoked, which might be unacceptable to others. But there was trust and loyalty.”

He regrets it. A little. “In the second game, playing Japan took away a lot of energy. After 5-6 hours, we faced huge problems,” he says. “So, write it in bold in your paper – DON’T SMOKE,” Štimac says. Football, though, smelled of freedom – a feeling he will eternally remember.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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