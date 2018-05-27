If Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid, he must clarify today: Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate before lifting the trophy. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate before lifting the trophy. (Source: Reuters)

After Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo said that he would soon make an announcement on his future with the Spanish giants, captain Sergio Ramos urged the Portuguese star to clear things up on the same day.

Speaking to BeIN Sports after Real Madrid claimed Champions League title for the record third consecutive year, Ronaldo said, “Right now we need to enjoy ourselves but in the next few days I’ll give an answer to the fans who have always been by my side. It was beautiful to be at Real Madrid.”

Reacting on Ronaldo’s statement, Ramos said, “I suppose he will have been speaking about a summary of the season. If there is something there, he must clarify it today. He is a key piece for us. He could not be in a better place.”

“We’ll see, Cristiano likes to let himself be loved, he’s not going to find a better place, he’s the real crack of ours, goals or not, I do not know why he said that, but we respect him. Let him touch the sky, he wants to leave, we’ll see, let’s enjoy the Champions “.

On Gareth Bale making a similar statement, Ramos said, “Well, nothing, we’re all going … (laughs) I think we’re going to follow everyone.”

Ramos has won three Champions League titles as captain and four in total. “I am crazy, I have the same Leagues as Champions, I was very happy, it was a tough game, a tough opponent, they fought, Bale scored a great goal, he claimed to be a crack. implant the white dynasty.”

Casemiro also reacted on Ronaldo’s transfer hint and said, “He is the best and we want him to be with us for a long time. I do not see him outside of Madrid, he defined it very well, they say of signings and in the end we always win the same, he’s the best in the world.”

On Bale’s incredible performance against Liverpool in the final, the Brazilian footballer said, “I’m very happy for him, people have spoken badly about Bale, he said he did not have his head here.”

