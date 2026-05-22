ICE mixed warnings for FIFA WC: ‘When you have crowds this big, criminal activities follow’

With the official colourful FIFA WC football in his left hand, and slightly clueless about what to do about it, Department of Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin shot a warning video saying, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will be “out there every day” during the next month of the World Cup tournament.
Posting on the US ICE X handle, Mullin bunched together enforcement to counter counterfeit tickets and merchandise with human trafficking.
“When a lot of people dont think when they start talking about the World Cup is what about the counterfeit products that come in or human trafficking? When you have crowds this big, criminal activities follow. Well ICE and HSI are going to be out there every single day fighting back against counterfeit tickets, human trafficking and drugs smuggling, counterfeit products. They’re going to be working hand in hand with CBP.”
While the massive football seemed to stop him from gesticulating as he paced front and back, authorities told ABC7News that “there were similar security measures during the Super Bowl in Santa Clara earlier this year. Local law enforcement officials say they expect DHS to assist in a comparable role during the World Cup matches, though they said they have not been informed of any specific plans for immigration enforcement at the stadium.”
@ICEgov & ICE @HSI_HQ will be working with local and federal partners to secure the @FIFAWorldCup.
They will play a pivotal role in combatting human trafficking as well as stopping counterfeit merchandise and counterfeit ticket sales. pic.twitter.com/KNcxnZdaSx
— U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) May 19, 2026
Mullin has not ruled out the possibility of immigration arrests during the events but said authorities are not focused on broad enforcement actions, stating they “were not there to go round up” non-citizens at the games.
ABC7News reported that this lack of clarity had raised concerns among immigration rights advocates, who were kept on the edge by mixed messaging from federal officials causing anxiety in immigrant communities.
“The DHS has been playing games around will they or won’t they since the beginning of the year,” Huy Tran of advocacy SIREN group told ABC7NEWS. “But every time also that they play this will they, won’t they game, it is an incredible stressor and an incredible point of tension on the families that we work with.”
Local organizations have had to develop contingency responses, for safety of fans attending the matches.
“The best time to have all of that training and readiness is right now, so that as these games come and these agents show up in our communities, we know what we need to do,” Huy Tran told ABC7NEWS.
Mullin meanwhile offered clarity on the different agencies that would be unleashed to protect the World Cup. “Now I know there’s a lot of acronyms there, so on bottom of screen we’re going to tell you what each of them mean,” he helpfully said, pointing to a scroll even as he hand waved, with the football now bunched on his left elbow.