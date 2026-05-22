ICE mixed warnings for FIFA WC: ‘When you have crowds this big, criminal activities follow’

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will be "out there every day" during the next month of the FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo)

With the official colourful FIFA WC football in his left hand, and slightly clueless about what to do about it, Department of Homeland Security secretary Markwayne Mullin shot a warning video saying, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will be “out there every day” during the next month of the World Cup tournament.

Posting on the US ICE X handle, Mullin bunched together enforcement to counter counterfeit tickets and merchandise with human trafficking.

“When a lot of people dont think when they start talking about the World Cup is what about the counterfeit products that come in or human trafficking? When you have crowds this big, criminal activities follow. Well ICE and HSI are going to be out there every single day fighting back against counterfeit tickets, human trafficking and drugs smuggling, counterfeit products. They’re going to be working hand in hand with CBP.”