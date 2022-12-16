Ibrahima Konate: France’s third-choice centre-back who could start in the World Cup final vs Argentina

He’s just had three starts at the World Cup in Qatar, and suddenly France defender Ibrahima Konate looks poised to be included in the starting XI in the final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

It has been a strange but successful World Cup for Konate so far, finding himself third-choice centre-back but clearly outperforming those ahead of him.

The stats don’t lie. That fact he has averaged 6.9 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes so far in Qatar, the most of any player who has started three or more games shows that the Liverpool defender is in the form of his life.

Mind you, he’s the third-choice centre-back. Raphael Varane’s place as the most senior starter at the back is understandable, but the gulf in output between Konate and his former RB Leipzig team-mate, Dayot Upamecano, has been vast.

With Upamecano sidelined due to illness on Wednesday night, Konate was given a big chance to shine again, as he partnered Varane in the semi-finals. And he played a huge role in France’s 2-0 victory over Morocco.

The 23-year-old was unbelievably assured in his reading of the game and looked a level above Upamecano, who did have a few moments of shakiness in the England victory.

Ibrahima Konate had a contract until June 2023 with RB Leipzig. (Reuters)

He bullied Morocco’s attackers at times, producing vital interceptions, headers and tackles. He was also handy with the ball and set up a huge chance where Olivier Giroud struck the post after getting in behind.

It’s also quite a story for a boy who only wanted to become a professional player but in one year, has played the final of the UEFA Champions League and will most likely play the final of a FIFA World Cup.

Konate left home in Paris at the age of 14 and vowed not to return without making it as a professional footballer.

My dream at that time was simply to be a professional football player,” Konate said when Liverpool reached the final of the Champions which was played at Stade de France, 10km from where he grew up.

“When I was 14 I didn’t have in my head the idea of being in a top club. If someone had asked me then at what age could you maybe play for Liverpool I’d have said 28, 29. At that time the dream was to be playing pro. I couldn’t think beyond that.”

Youngest of eight children born to immigrants from Mali, Konate grew up on a council estate in Paris. He wanted to emulate Brazil’s Ronaldo and would study the striker for hours on YouTube, but that dream faded when a youth coach at Paris FC advised the young forward to become a defensive midfielder.

The teenager’s performances in the role attracted widespread interest and, shortly after turning 15, he moved more than 400km to join Sochaux’s academy. It was there that the athletic midfielder with a fierce work ethic was converted into a centre-half, and first attracted the attention of Liverpool and Klopp.

In 2017, he signed for RB Leipzig. He had a decent time there, having made 66 appearances for them before Liverpool came calling last year.

Since playing under Klopp, he’s improved tremendously, making him one of the most feared full-backs.

But more importantly, he’s begun to dream. Big.

“Now, I want to be the best central defender in the world. And to win all the titles going. Every one.”

He may have not won that Champions League title, but what’s bigger than a World Cup?