‘World Cup of chaos’: Ian Wright blasts USA entry denials after Somali referee sent back

Former England footballer Ian Wright has slammed the FIFA World Cup 2026, calling it a “World Cup of chaos” after several fans, players, officials and journalists were denied entry to the United States. Wright’s patience finally broke when a Somali referee was denied entry to the USA and forced to miss the tournament.

The legendary Liverpool player said these incidents were not funny and questioned how the US was acting as a host. “I have just read that the Somalian referee has been denied entry. Every few hours it is another story, another story about fans denied, players denied, officials denied, journalists denied, now refs,” Wright said in a social media video.

He also pointed out how ticket prices are through the roof, and the cost of accommodation and transport is extremely expensive.

“You know something, I am laughing but it is not funny. It is actually not funny and something has to be said. The expensive tickets, the most expensive tickets ever, expensive accommodation, transport through the roof. Is this how the hosts behave really for the greatest game, the greatest tournament in the world? This is a World Cup of chaos,” he said.

“How are we not hearing more? Is this the spirit of football? Really? You know who I feel for? I feel for the American fans who are desperate for this. How embarrassed they must be,” Wright added.

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was set to become the first Somali official to referee at a FIFA World Cup, was stopped at Miami International Airport and subjected to an 11-hour immigration interview. He was then detained for several more hours before being placed on a return flight to Istanbul, Turkey. FIFA confirmed on Monday that he had been removed from the list of match officials after US authorities refused him entry.

No influence over immigration decisions: FIFA

FIFA, meanwhile, stressed that it had no influence over immigration decisions made by host nations.

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“FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States,” the governing body said in a statement.

“FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present.”