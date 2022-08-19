“I would marry Messi at any moment”, says former Argentina player

The absence of Lionel Messi for the Ballon D’or top-30 shortlist for the first time since 2005 caused quite the stir among fans. Following his move from Barcelona to Paris last summer, the 35-year-old has experienced a slump in his performances by his mighty standards.
In a forgetful first season away from Barcelona, Messi scored only 11 goals and registered 14 assists with PSG in the 2021/22 season, winning only the Ligue 1 title with a star studded Paris lineup.
Former Argentina player Pipo Gorosito however, was all praise for the national team captain. In a recent interview with SportsCenter Gorosito said, “He’s the only idol I have in football. The only one.”
“There are interests that play in the nominations. It is very difficult,” he said before expressing his allegiance to the Rosario born player in a somewhat unorthodox manner.
🗣 Pipo Gorosito on Lionel Messi: “For me, he is the ideal son-in-law, the ideal son, the ideal brother, the ideal friend. I would marry Messi at any moment.”🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/5dG8867Fzk
— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 19, 2022
“I feel so much admiration. For me, he is the ideal son-in-law, the ideal son, the ideal brother, the ideal friend. I would marry Messi at any moment.”
Gorosito is currently manager of Argentina’s Primera Division side, Gimnasia La Plata.
Despite a not so remarkable trophy laden year with PSG, Messi experienced the best run of his Argentina career. The national team won the Finalissima against Italy at the Wembley Stadium in June, Messi’s second title at the international stage less than a year after winning the Copa America in Brazil.
Subscriber Only Stories
The seven time Ballon D’or winner would be eyeing a hattrick in the Argentina blue and white later this year with the World Cup in Qatar.
Nope movie review: A remarkable addition to Jordan Peele’s genre
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay
How IP College, Delhi's first for women, started from a haveli near Jama Masjid
Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Forming Telangana government next year will be our gift to PM Modi: K Laxman
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thailand
Dhanashree quashes divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Don’t believe in rumours about our relationship’
No stopping Praggnanandhaa as he makes it four wins in a row, beats Aronian
Skincare alert: Things to keep in mind before using vitamin C
Sisodia CBI raid: Anticipating AAP protest outside Modi, Shah residences, Delhi Police increases deployment
‘You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna’: Devdutt Pattanaik
Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 to fix zero-day exploits: Why you need to update ASAP
Diljit Dosanjh’s next Jogi set amid 1984 riots: ‘Sabko iss baare mein pata hona chahiye’
Is pregnancy possible after multiple failed IVF attempts? Can your frozen eggs and sperm be as healthy later?
DNLU Jabalpur Protest: Students of Dharmashastra National Law University move MP High Court against fee hike for remedial classes
‘More people need to research it, people don’t always talk about it’ – Dina Asher-Smith says period-induced calf cramps derailed 200m final