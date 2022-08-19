“I would marry Messi at any moment”, says former Argentina player

The absence of Lionel Messi for the Ballon D’or top-30 shortlist for the first time since 2005 caused quite the stir among fans. Following his move from Barcelona to Paris last summer, the 35-year-old has experienced a slump in his performances by his mighty standards.

In a forgetful first season away from Barcelona, Messi scored only 11 goals and registered 14 assists with PSG in the 2021/22 season, winning only the Ligue 1 title with a star studded Paris lineup.

Former Argentina player Pipo Gorosito however, was all praise for the national team captain. In a recent interview with SportsCenter Gorosito said, “He’s the only idol I have in football. The only one.”

“There are interests that play in the nominations. It is very difficult,” he said before expressing his allegiance to the Rosario born player in a somewhat unorthodox manner.

🗣 Pipo Gorosito on Lionel Messi: “For me, he is the ideal son-in-law, the ideal son, the ideal brother, the ideal friend. I would marry Messi at any moment.”🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/5dG8867Fzk — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 19, 2022

“I feel so much admiration. For me, he is the ideal son-in-law, the ideal son, the ideal brother, the ideal friend. I would marry Messi at any moment.”

Gorosito is currently manager of Argentina’s Primera Division side, Gimnasia La Plata.

Despite a not so remarkable trophy laden year with PSG, Messi experienced the best run of his Argentina career. The national team won the Finalissima against Italy at the Wembley Stadium in June, Messi’s second title at the international stage less than a year after winning the Copa America in Brazil.

The seven time Ballon D’or winner would be eyeing a hattrick in the Argentina blue and white later this year with the World Cup in Qatar.