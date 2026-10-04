‘I was lucky to have him’: Zinedine Zidane on Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo left the national team training camp ahead of their Nations League campaign against Norway, which has created speculation around his retirement. France will face Belgium next, and France’s head coach, Zinedine Zidane, was asked about Ronaldo’s poor end to his illustrious career.

“No, I think he should be congratulated on his great career. What he did is exceptional,” Zidane said.

“I was lucky to have him with me and he made me win incredible things, so I take my hat off to Cristiano. I will always have great respect for him, as for all players, but even more so for those with whom I shared so much time, and in particular Cristiano, who made us win so much,” said Zidane who coached Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid.