‘I was close to joining Man City’: Cristiano Ronaldo makes startling revelations

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is now in Qatar to represent Portugal in the World Cup, has revealed that his move to Man City was quite close and also hit out at Ralf Rangnick and young players at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old superstar also criticised the structure, the United board, and the CEO for bad sporting decisions.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also spoke about one difference between the Alex-Ferguson era and the current era.

Ronaldo, in the first of his two interviews with Piers Morgan, was quoted speaking on TalkTV on Wednesday where the full interview comes after snippets of the same were released.

Admitting that he was “close” to moving to Man City last season, Ronaldo stated that it was Sir Alex Ferguson’s intervention that took him to Manchester United.

“Well, honestly, it [moving to City] was close. They spoke a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me.” Ronaldo said.

“But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you’re feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment.

Advertisement

“I think it [speaking with Ferguson] was the key. I wouldn’t say that Manchester City wasn’t close. But I think, I did [make] a conscious decision. I don’t regret at some point.”

“And as you mentioned before, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him… He said to me that, ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’. And I said ‘OK, Boss’.

“So I took the decisions and I repeat: I was with conscience that it was a good decision.

Advertisement

However, hitting out at the current situation of the club, he said, “When I signed for Manchester United… I thought everything would be different, you know, the technology, the infrastructure and everything. But I was surprised, in a bad way, let’s say in that way, because I saw everything was the same.”

“They stopped on a clock, in my opinion, which is something that surprised me. “At United, the progress was zero, in my opinion. To compare with Real Madrid and even Juventus, they follow the rest of the world. So the technology, especially in terms of training, nutrition and conditions of eating properly and recovering better than before – surprised me.

“Manchester right now, to compare with that club, I think it’s behind in my opinion, which is something that surprised me. A club with this dimension should be the top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately. They are not in that level. But I hope the next few years they can reach to be in a top level.

Cristiano Ronaldo stretches with teammate Pepe, in the background, during a Portugal soccer team training session in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Cristiano Ronaldo stretches with teammate Pepe, in the background, during a Portugal soccer team training session in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

“I don’t know what’s going on but since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero.”

Slamming former coach Raplh Rangnick, Ronaldo said that he had never heard of the German. “But in the end, deep inside me, I never saw him as the boss because I saw some points [where] I never agreed [with him].

Advertisement

“When you sack Ole Solskjaer, you should bring in a top manager, not a sporting director.

He was equally scathing in his remarks about the current generation and said that they could not even follow him as an “example”.



Advertisement

“The new generation and the new technologies, they distract them. But they are not the same [in the way] that they listen but this is why we have two ears, as you listen from one side and they go away from another side.

“So, it doesn’t surprise me. But in the same way, it’s a little bit [of a] shame because if they have the best examples in front of eyes, and if they don’t, at least copy what [they] did.

Advertisement

In the second part, Ronaldo will speak in detail about the Glazers and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.