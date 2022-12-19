‘I knew God would bring this gift to me’: Messi says he is not retiring from Argentina duty

Lionel Messi on Sunday insisted that he is not retiring from international football after guiding Argentina to the World Cup glory in Qatar.

“Obviously, I wanted to complete my career with this, (I) can’t ask for more,” Messi said. “Finishing my career this way is impressive. After this, what else? I have a Copa América, a World Cup. Almost at the very end.

“I love soccer, what I do. I enjoy being part of the national team, the group. I want to enjoy a couple of more matches being a world champion.”

“It’s just crazy that it became a reality this way. I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me, I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one,” Messi said. “It took so long, but here it is. We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it.”

An emotional Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s coach, also held out the hope last night that Messi would be in the side for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.



“We need to save him for the next World Cup – 2026. If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us. He is more than entitled to decide what he wants to do with his career now,” said Scaloni.

Scaloni also said he wished Maradona, who died in 2020, had been present to witness the team’s glory.

“We are such a football passionate country and if he were here, he would have enjoyed it so much. I wish he was here to enjoy this moment,” he said.