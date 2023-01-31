scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
‘I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu’- Alleged Al Nassr director in viral video

In yet another viral video on social media, an alleged Al Nassr director is said to have expressed his frustration about the result.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Super Cup match. (Reuters)
Following a 3-1 loss to Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup last week, Cristiano Ronaldo has been facing flaks for his non-performance so far. In yet another viral video on social media, an alleged Al Nassr director is said to have expressed his frustration about the result.

“Get out of here. I spent 200 million euros and he [Ronaldo] only knows how to go ‘Siuuuu’. It’s not possible, ” the man, who is said to be the Al Nassr director, can be seen as saying.

Screengrab of the Tiktok video which has gone viral. (Videograb)

Earlier, fans have already shown their frustration after the team were eliminated in midweek from the Saudi Arabian Super Cup. Videos of some fans trampling on his No.7 shirt outside the King Fahd International Stadium have also appeared on social media. The viral video has led to suggestions that some Al Nassr fans are already growing impatient.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia has said that the 37-year-old will make his return back to European football. “Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world. He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe,” Garcia said in a presser.

Following parting ways with Manchester United at the end of last year, Ronaldo was reportedly eyeing another European, Champions League playing club as his next destination.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 08:47 IST
