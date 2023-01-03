‘I regret having done the tattoo’: Fan who got Messi’s name tattooed on forehead after World Cup win

Lionel Messi fan who had got his football star icon’s name engraved on his forehead after Argentina’s win over France in the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar has expressed his deep regret now.

Colombian fan Mike Jambs took to Instagram and said, “I regret having done the tattoo because instead of bringing me positive things, it’s led to lots of negative things, both personally and for my family.

“I didn’t think I’d be saying this so soon and I felt very proud of what I’d done in the first few days, but I now wish I hadn’t done it.”

Negative comments poured in after Jambs had posted the video of his tatoo immediately after Argentina’s world cup win. He had defended the artwork and told people: “I’m not harming anyone, I’m not doing anything illegal.”

As per a Reuters report, in the follow-up of the World Cup win, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country’s other soccer god, Diego Maradona.

In Argentina, where soccer generates something akin to a religious fervor, millions of men and women took to the streets on Tuesday to give the national team a hero’s welcome as they toured the capital by bus after returning from Qatar.

After a night of revelry, many flocked to the city’s tattoo parlors to commission designs depicting Messi, the team’s star player who led Argentina to a third World Cup win.