I overslept: Marcus Rashford reveals reason he was dropped against Wolves

Manchester United forward was dropped on the bench by manager Erik Ten Hag citing because of “internal disciplinary” reasons when the Red Devils lined up to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Rashford would ultimately come on for the second half to give United more cutting edge in attack, showing great strength and composure to hold off his marker and fire the winner 14 minutes from time.

After the match, the striker was asked why he was left out of the squad to which he replied that he had missed the start of a team meeting because he had overslept.

"I overslept and I was late for a meeting" 😅 Marcus Rashford reveals the reason he was benched by his manager Erik Ten Hag…💬 🎙️ @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/jD3aSFG6Nx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 31, 2022

“I was a little bit late. I slept in, I overslept. It’s the team rules and a mistake that can happen. Disappointed not to play but I understand the decision. I’m happy we managed to win the game. I think we can draw a line under it and move on,” he told BT Sports.

Defender Luke Shaw also supported the manager’s decision saying, “People can’t do whatever they want. Maybe that has been the problem in the past – people getting away with silly little things but the manager takes that into consideration. You saw today if you don’t keep standards high you won’t play.”

In the match, Rashford had another goal ruled out for handball late on, but it mattered little as United saw out their third league win in a row to move above Tottenham Hotspur, who play Aston Villa on New Year’s Day, and into fourth. Wolves stay 18th.