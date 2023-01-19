scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

‘I miss my team-mates’: Lionel Messi shares nostalgic social media post about Argentina’s World Cup win

"Obviously, being champions makes everything more beautiful, but what a beautiful month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss," Messi wrote on Instagram.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in front of fans after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP)
Listen to this article
‘I miss my team-mates’: Lionel Messi shares nostalgic social media post about Argentina’s World Cup win
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A month after Argentina’s historic FIFA World Cup win over France in Qatar, Lionel Messi has shared a nostalgic post on social media saying he misses his team-mates.

“Obviously, being champions makes everything more beautiful, but what a beautiful month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

“I miss my team-mates, the day to day with them, the mates, the talks, training sessions, the bullsh*t we did. What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time we ended up lifting the cup we all wanted so much.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

A month ago, Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a thrilling win over France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied at 3-3 in 120 minutes of sublime football. A World Cup final that was the stuff of dreams had a fairy tale ending with Argentina’s messiah Messi once again shining on the biggest stage of all to fulfil his destiny of lifting the only trophy missing from his cabinet.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

Messi, the seven-time Ballon’d Or winner, seems to have settled the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate as well and now joins the list of players who have won the World Cup like other greats of the beautiful game Diego Maradona and Pele.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 10:47 IST
Next Story

Gold medallist tabla player to be felicitated at Vasantotsav music fest in Pune

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 19: Latest News
close