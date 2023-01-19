‘I miss my team-mates’: Lionel Messi shares nostalgic social media post about Argentina’s World Cup win

A month after Argentina’s historic FIFA World Cup win over France in Qatar, Lionel Messi has shared a nostalgic post on social media saying he misses his team-mates.

“Obviously, being champions makes everything more beautiful, but what a beautiful month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss,” Messi wrote on Instagram.

“I miss my team-mates, the day to day with them, the mates, the talks, training sessions, the bullsh*t we did. What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time we ended up lifting the cup we all wanted so much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

A month ago, Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup 2022 after a thrilling win over France 4-2 on penalties after the scores were tied at 3-3 in 120 minutes of sublime football. A World Cup final that was the stuff of dreams had a fairy tale ending with Argentina’s messiah Messi once again shining on the biggest stage of all to fulfil his destiny of lifting the only trophy missing from his cabinet.

Messi, the seven-time Ballon’d Or winner, seems to have settled the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate as well and now joins the list of players who have won the World Cup like other greats of the beautiful game Diego Maradona and Pele.