scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

‘I like getting kicked’: Jack Grealish reveals why the boot gets him going

Jack Grealish revealed that getting kicked by opponents "gets him going" during a football match.

By: Sports Desk |
July 22, 2022 10:26:32 pm
jack grealishJack Grealish loves getting kicked during a football game. (Screengrab/Twitter)

After being embroiled in a scuffle during his side’s 2-1 friendly victory over Club America on Wednesday night, Manchester City star Jack Grealish has said that he loves getting kicked and it “gets him going” when opposition players kick him.

Grealish, 26, was spotted getting into an altercation with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa after he went down in the penalty box expecting a spot kick to be given.

However, his actions sparked off a brawl which then led to a minor melee.

Club America’s No23, Emilio Lara even appeared lunge into the winger with a clenched fist.

While City won the feisty encounter by a margin of 2-1, Grealish was kicked and fouled thereafter throughout the game.

Recalling the episode, Grealish told the Sun: “I had a few kicks, but it’s all obviously part and parcel of the game.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, an aggressive game. We knew that they were probably going to be fitter than us, it’s our first game.

“We’ve only been training for, what is it, two weeks. It was a good test for us and we have another strong test on Saturday.

“I obviously don’t mind being kicked, but I’ve just watched them back in there and there were definitely two penalties. I’ve watched them back and there were definitely two.”

“I said to the ref, if it’s not a penalty then surely you have to book me. He said there was contact. I said ‘how’s it not a penalty then?!’

“He said there’s just not enough. But there definitely was. I’ve watched them back and it was definitely two.

“I like it [getting kicked]. Joao (Cancelo) just said to me then, why do you like it, and I said, I don’t know. I feel like I was more like that at Aston Villa, it gets me going and stuff, so I don’t mind it at all.

“I get it at a lot of places now. I feel like I’ve just got to embrace it and prove them wrong.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

“I feel like I could have tonight, I should have scored the one with my left foot in the second half, but I’ll try and save one for Saturday.”

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Aaditya hits road to rally support, says 'good Sena' betrayed

Aaditya hits road to rally support, says 'good Sena' betrayed

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News