‘I like getting kicked’: Jack Grealish reveals why the boot gets him going

After being embroiled in a scuffle during his side’s 2-1 friendly victory over Club America on Wednesday night, Manchester City star Jack Grealish has said that he loves getting kicked and it “gets him going” when opposition players kick him.

Bruno Valdez to Jack Grealish: “This is for your chirp at Almiron!” pic.twitter.com/JdnBmaqRiK — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) July 21, 2022

Grealish, 26, was spotted getting into an altercation with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa after he went down in the penalty box expecting a spot kick to be given.

However, his actions sparked off a brawl which then led to a minor melee.

Club America’s No23, Emilio Lara even appeared lunge into the winger with a clenched fist.

While City won the feisty encounter by a margin of 2-1, Grealish was kicked and fouled thereafter throughout the game.

Jack Grealish is always in a fight or a provocative act along with his pals Phil Foden and and Kyle Walker, but somehow, to the British media, they are the good guys. pic.twitter.com/2iTLIgno1J — EveryoneMatters (@Im91389331) July 21, 2022

Recalling the episode, Grealish told the Sun: “I had a few kicks, but it’s all obviously part and parcel of the game.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, an aggressive game. We knew that they were probably going to be fitter than us, it’s our first game.

Jack Grealish getting ready for the season 😂 pic.twitter.com/5B0V4MkKb0 — Real Talk Manchester City (@RealTalkMCFC) July 21, 2022

“We’ve only been training for, what is it, two weeks. It was a good test for us and we have another strong test on Saturday.

“I obviously don’t mind being kicked, but I’ve just watched them back in there and there were definitely two penalties. I’ve watched them back and there were definitely two.”

“I said to the ref, if it’s not a penalty then surely you have to book me. He said there was contact. I said ‘how’s it not a penalty then?!’

“He said there’s just not enough. But there definitely was. I’ve watched them back and it was definitely two.

“I like it [getting kicked]. Joao (Cancelo) just said to me then, why do you like it, and I said, I don’t know. I feel like I was more like that at Aston Villa, it gets me going and stuff, so I don’t mind it at all.

“I get it at a lot of places now. I feel like I’ve just got to embrace it and prove them wrong.

“I feel like I could have tonight, I should have scored the one with my left foot in the second half, but I’ll try and save one for Saturday.”