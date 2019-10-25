I-League season to start from November 30

The fresh season of the I-League, which has officially been pushed below cash-rich Indian Super League (ISL), will begin from November 30 but the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to confirm the broadcaster for the upcoming edition.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the League Committee here on Friday.

Some of the prominent teams playing I-League are defending champions Chennai City, Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan, East Bengal along with Real Kashmir FC.

The meeting was attended by AIFF senior vice-president Subrata Dutta, who is also the chairman of the League Committee, general secretary Kushal Das, CEO Sunando Dhar besides League committee members Souter Vaz, Anil Kumar and Chirag Tanna. AIFF technical director Isac Doru was also present.

“I-League 2019-20 will commence on November 30, 2019 and the official broadcaster will be confirmed within a week,” the AIFF media release stated.

A maximum of three foreign players can be replaced by a club during the entire season and a maximum of eight officials will be allowed to sit on the bench during a match.

After the meeting between AIFF secretariat and I-League clubs, the U-22 player quota rule will be decided.

The committee reviewed submissions made by the state associations and after several deliberations, the committee has approved 10 clubs, that will undergo the Second Division League club licensing process.

They are Bhawanipore FC, Mohammedan SC, Lonestar Kashmir FC, ARA FC, NGR Football Club Jammu, Kickstart FC, Karnataka, FC Bengaluru United, FC Kerala, Garhwal FC, AU Rajasthan FC.

Reserve teams of Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC, Punjab FC alongside a developmental team of AIFF will also participate in the Second Division League 2019-20.