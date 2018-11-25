I-League: Real Kashmir secure 2-0 win over Indian Arrows for maiden win at home

A super strike from Surchandra Singh and a well-judged header from Bazie Armand saw Real Kashmir pull off a superb 2-0 win over Indian Arrows for their maiden victory at home on Sunday. Armand was rightfully adjudged the Hero of the Match for scoring a goal and playing a noticeable game in the midfield for the hosts.

With this win, Real Kashmir have now jumped up five spots to be placed at the 4th position with 7 points from 5 games. The game began with I-League debutants Real Kashmir playing in Yellow while visitors Indian Arrows playing in orange.

The home side fondly known as the ‘Snow Leopards’ started the game on an attacking note, making an attempt as early as the first minute but were unable to find the back of the net. The Arrows made a few attempts from both sides but couldn’t convert one. On the other hand, Real Kashmir, who have been winless at home so far, seemed in a hurry to score as they played long balls more often, taking advantage of their heights as against the young visitors.

Real Kashmir finally found some respite when Surchandra made no mistake in finding the back of the net from a brilliant cross from Mason Lee Robertson. This was the first goal that Real Kashmir scored at home, making the fans go on a frenzy.

The first half, however, saw the Arrows holding a higher possession. In the final few minutes, they made a few attempts but nothing close enough to shake the sturdy Real Kashmir defence. The first 45 minutes of the game came to an end with the home side Real Kashmir leading 1-0 against Indian Arrows.

The second half began with the Indian Arrows going on an attacking note but the young colts seemed unlucky as they failed to convert any opportunity that came their way. The hosts made their first change pretty early in the second half bringing in the experienced Danish Farooq in place of Nagen Tamang in the 56th minute. Soon after, Indian Arrows came very close to scoring when Vikram Pratap Singh failed to shoot on target from a long ball from Amarjit. Then, Real Kashmir had a golden chance to double their lead but a powerless shot from Mason Robertson saw Prabhsukan Gill collecting the ball without any problem.

Real Kashmir picked up their tempo and doubled the lead in the 68th minute. It was a beautiful corner kick from Surchandra, followed by a lofted shot from Danish Farooq to Armand Bazie which saw the Cote D’ivorian make no mistake in doubling the lead from an excellent header.

The hosts came really close to adding a third to the scoreline but couldn’t after Ravanan Dharmaraj failed to connect to the ball which was comfortably collected by Gill. Indian Arrows were seen playing an organised game leading the possession but their inability to finish cost them the match.

Earlier, coach David Robertson started with one change bringing in Surchandra Singh instead of the regular Danish Farooq, while Floyd Pinto of the Indian Arrows started with three changes in the squad viz; Rahim Ali, Khumanthem Ninthoigamba and Vikram Pratap Singh.

Churchill Brothers thrash Mohun Bagan 3-0 after Plaza’s brace

The visiting Churchill Brothers embarrassed Mohun Bagan 3-0 after former Trinidad and Tobago international Willis Plaza made a stunning return to the city, heading in a brace in the I-League on Sunday. Forced to leave the Maidan after parting ways with East Bengal earlier this year, Plaza looked in ominous form and struck in a space of four minutes (51st and 55th) to become the leading scorer with five goals to his name.

He had scored a hat-trick in their 4-2 win over Shillong Lajong in the previous match. Captain Dawda Ceesay drew the first blood in the 21st minute with an easy tap-in long before the Goans jumped to second spot with nine points from five matches. Mohun Bagan (8) slipped to fourth in the table.

Mohun Bagan were bolstered by the inclusion of their star Haitian forward Sony Norde who had a fine attempt in the 16th minute but his grounded shot from the edge of the box hit the woodwork.

Five minutes later the Goans went up when Lamgoulen Hangshing’s cross for Willis Plaza was cleared by Dalraj Singh, but an unmarked Dawda Ceesay made no mistake to stun the noisy home crowd.

The Mariners found a golden chance to equalise in the 42nd minute but Yuta Kinowaki was unable to react quickly after Vicky Baskaran’s half-hearted punch fell kindly for the Japanese.

Plaza took the match out of Mohun Bagan’s equation in the second half with his back-to-back headers. Israil Gurung’s cross into the box was pin point for Plaza and he beat Dalraj Singh to head it home. Ceesay set up Plaza’s brace from the left flank and the Trinidadian found himself completely unmarked before sealing the issue with ease.

In the 90th minute, Ceesay could have also got his second but his long-ranger touched the wrong side of the crossbar before going out of play, saving Mohun Bagan further humiliation. Churchill Brothers next face Gokulam Kerala in another away fixture on November 30 while Mohun Bagan will host league leaders Chennai City on December 1.