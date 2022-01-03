I-League postponed for six weeks

The AIFF on Monday decided to postpone the I-League by a period of six weeks after a fresh COVID-19 outbreak hit the participating teams inside the bio-bubble.

I-League was suspended for a week last Wednesday after COVID-19 breached its bio-bubble. Eight players and three officials had tested positive for the dreaded virus, last week.

“With the number of positive cases rising all over the country exponentially, the new covid norms and restrictions being implemented by the Government of West Bengal, and with the philosophy of AIFF not allowing any compromise with the health and safety of the players and officials, it’s prudent that the I-League 2021-22 be postponed by at least 6 weeks, a fact which was corroborated by all the participating clubs in the meeting,” AIFF said in a statement released.

“The clubs also unanimously appreciated the efforts taken by the AIFF to give paramount importance to the health of the players and officials,” it added.

The protocol of the bio bubble will continue till January 7, as all teams will be tested again on January 5, and teams can travel back to their respective destinations once they are tested negative.

Players and officials who have tested positive in the team hotels who have already been isolated will be treated, and quarantined in Kolkata as per the health parameters laid down and will be allowed to leave the bubble after they test negative.

The tournament is being held across three venues in West Bengal — Naihati Stadium, Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata, and the Kalyani Stadium.

Only six matches of the I-League season have been played so far — on December 26 and 27 — before it was suspended