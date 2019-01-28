No live telecast of Real Kashmir vs Chennai City due to snow

The I-League organisers said on Monday that the fixture between Real Kashmir and Chennai City could not be telecast or live streamed due to ‘adverse climatic conditions’ in the Northern part of India. Because of heavy snow, the OB Van of Star Sports is stuck in Shimla for the last one week.

The official I-League Twitter handle posted on Monday, “Live telecast of the Hero I-League fixture between @realkashmirfc and @ChennaiCityFC can’t be telecast due to adverse climatic conditions. We sincerely regret the situation to all of our fans and the fans of Real Kashmir FC and Chennai City FC.”

“It’s been snowing heavily in the northern part of India. The OB Van of Star Sports is stuck in Shimla for last one week because of this. As an immediate alternative, AIFF and Real Kashmir had approached DD Kashmir to facilitate the telecast for the match. But even their OB Van, which was at Jammu for the Republic Day parade, couldn’t move due to the closure of the Jammu- Srinagar highway due to heavy snowfall.”

“It was also tried to get LIVE Streaming on for the match on @hotstartweets with the help of a local crew but the technical glitches deterred the purpose too. Hence, we sincerely regret our inability to LIVE telecast the match between Real Kashmir FC and Chennai City FC,” they added.

The match is taking place at the Turf Ground, a football ground in Srinagar. While Chennai City are leading the league table with 30 points, Real Kashmir stand at the third spot with 25 points.