I-League: No fairy tale ending for Real Kashmir

It was an anti-climactic setting in which Real Kashmir Football Club’s faint title hopes died on Thursday. Apart from one section of the stands, the cavernous Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium wore a deserted look, a far cry from Srinagar’s TRC Ground that was supposed to host the team’s final I-League home fixture and has a large turnout at home games.

As things turned out, Real Kashmir went down 1-2 to East Bengal, who remained in the race for the title, even if only for a day. If Chennai City FC beat Churchill Brothers in Goa on Friday, they will seal the I-League crown after being in existence for just four years. It was a hurriedly-arranged fixture, moved to the capital due to security concerns. The makeshift arrangements included a small scoreboard at one corner of the ground, which was easy to miss. There were no clocks to display match times and the difference couldn’t be starker with the arrangements for the glamorous Indian Super League matches held at the same venue a few days ago.

First-half goals from Mexican Enrique Esqueda and Spaniard Jaime Santos put the red-and-gold brigade in control, and a penalty conversion by Aaron Katebe midway through the second period only halved the deficit. The Snow Leopards, as Real Kashmir are nicknamed, were not helped with Kofi Teffeh sent off with a second yellow card for dissent after being booked for barging Johnny Acosta off the ball.

Real Kashmir will not be taking the title back to the Valley, but for the small bunch of supporters who cheered for them from the stands, they were nothing short of heroes. The team was vociferously backed vocally at the start of the match, but the decibel levels were gradually taken over by a group of East Bengal fans as the first half wore on.

It was largely one-way traffic throughout the opening period and had it not been for Real Kashmir goalkeeper Bilal Husain Khan, they would have gone behind earlier than in the 20th minute when Lalram Chullova played a through on the right edge of the penalty box and Laldanmawia Ralte sent a cross in a dangerous area for the unmarked Esqueda to head home.

Real Kashmir responded with robust physical play but were not able to create any worthwhile opportunities and East Bengal custodian Rakshit Dagar had an uneventful first half. The Kolkata giants kept knocking and doubled their lead just before half time. Santos played a through ball to Esqueda inside the penalty box and volleyed home the return pass.

Two goals down and a man down, one would have expected Real Kashmir to just go through the motions and try to keep the scoreline respectable. But it was a transformed team that appeared in the second half, taking the battle to their more fancied opponents. They were rewarded in the 67th minute after Dagar brought down Ivorian Bazie Armand in the penalty box, prompting referee Rowan Arumughan to point to the spot. Katebe made no mistake to bring Real Kashmir back into the game.

The team from the Valley is considered a defensively solid team which doesn’t score too many goals. But the aggressive intent in the second half and the numerical disadvantage left gaps in the Real Kashmir defence, which a more clinical team would have exploited. “We attacked more in the second half and with a bit of luck could have got another goal,” Real Kashmir coach David Robertson said.

He could also point a finger at the wastefulness of his wards, including his son Mason who missed a gilt-edged opportunity towards the end when he was one-on-one with the opposition custodian after a defensive blunder. Substitute Gnohere Krizo could have equalised after Danish Farooq used good skill to find him in a dangerous position, but the Ivorian missed the target.

“There is disappointment but also pride at how we played in the second half with 10 men. It shows the attitude of the boys throughout the season,” Robertson said.

Chennai City look all set to win their maiden I-League crown, but Real Kashmir has been the only team to defeat them this season, both home and away. “There have been many hurdles throughout the season. We are still not sure about the Minerva Punjab match (as they refused to travel to Srinagar). But the togetherness that the boys have shown has been a pleasure to see,” the coach said. “We have shown that we can compete at this level and will expect nothing less next season. I’ll also try to work with the club’s youth team and the grassroot programme to ensure that there are more Kashmiri players in the team.”

Depending on the decision of the All India Football Federation’s executive committee on the Real Kashmir-Minerva Punjab match, they end their season with a game against NEROCA FC in Imphal.