I-League: Mohun Bagan’s Fran Gonzalez’s brace downs Gokulam, Punjab beat Indian Arrows

Fran Gonzalez celebrating his second. (Source: I-League) Fran Gonzalez celebrating his second. (Source: I-League)

Fran Gonzalez struck twice to help former champions Mohun Bagan halt Gokulam Kerala’s winning run with a 2-1 victory in their I-League fixture in Kalyani on Monday.

This was Mohun Bagan’s first win over the Malabarians in six attempts and the win could not have come at a more appropriate time as it took them one point shy of leaders East Bengal ahead of Sunday’s derby clash. This was Gokulam Kerala’s first defeat of the season as they dropped to the fifth spot.

Gonzalez converted a penalty in the 24th minute to put the hosts in front before Marcus Joseph produced the equaliser from the 12-yard-penalty spot to bring the match on an even keel.

After the breather, Gonzalez restored the lead with a towering header in the 48th minute, which turned out to be the eventual winner.

Gokulam Kerala had their opportunities with six shots on target as compared to four from Mohun Bagan but the hosts made their chances count to secure full points in front of a packed 14,370-strong crowd here. Sankar Roy, for his late heroics, was adjudged Hero of the Match.

DICKA INSPIRES PUNJAB AGAINST INDIAN ARROWS

Substitute Aser Dipanda Dicka struck late as Punjab FC defeated Indian Arrows by a solitary goal in a Hero I-League encounter in Ludhiana on Monday.

Dicka came off the bench to score an 80th-minute winner for the hosts, who continued their terrific home-run at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

Punjab coach Yan Law made a couple of adjustments to his lineup with Liberian defender Teah Baysah Dennis starting at the back and Yumnam Raju Mangang making his first start. Punjab FC skipper Anwar Ali was benched with Sanju Pradhan donning the captain’s armband in his absence.

Indian Arrows coach Shanmugam Venkatesh, on the other hand, continued to show faith in his young crop of players and despite being without a win, retained the majority of his previous line-up. Hendry Antony was given the nod to start, with Ajin Tom making way for him. Suraj Rawat started up front alongside Harmanpreet Singh and Aman Chetri, spearheading what seemed like a 3-4-3 formation.

Buoyed by their win over defending champions Chennai City FC, Punjab started the match on a bright note but any real threat they tried to stitch together were successfully thwarted by the Arrows defence, frustrating the likes of Jason Hart and Sergio Barboza Jr throughout the first half.

Second half got underway in a cagey fashion, with the majority of the game being dominated in the middle of the park. However, the Arrows finally capitulated under pressure, when in the 80th minute, a miscue in the box led to Dicka finding some space, and with the ball lurking above his shoulders, the super sub fired home with an acrobatic overhead kick to send the hosts in front.

The Arrows roared back with real intent, showcasing the right ideas but lacked execution in the final third as Punjab FC registered their second victory on the trot. The win takes Yan Law’s side to the second place in the 13th Hero I-League standings while the Indian Arrows, who are yet to open their account, remain second from the bottom in the standings.

