I-League Live Score Streaming: Chennai City 0-1 Minerva Punjab, East Bengal 0-0 Gokulam Kerala

Chennai City vs Minerva Punjab, East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, I-League Live score streaming: Chennai City will be looking to win a maiden I-League title on Saturday in their match against Minerva Punjab in Coimbatore. East Bengal, who trail Chennai by one point, have to beat Gokulam Kerala to stand any chance of pipping them to the top of the table. Both matches are happening at the same time.

For Chennai, a win will be enough to confirm their victory regardless of what happens between East Bengal and Gokulam. If Chennai don’t win on Saturday and East Bengal do, the title goes to the latter. Once again, the I-League is set for a photo finish to the season.