I-League Live Score Streaming: Chennai City 0-1 Minerva Punjab, East Bengal 0-0 Gokulam Kerala

Chennai City vs Minerva Punjab, East Bengal vs Gokulam Kerala, I-League Live score streaming: Chennai City will be looking to win a maiden I-League title on Saturday in their match against Minerva Punjab in Coimbatore. East Bengal, who trail Chennai by one point, have to beat Gokulam Kerala to stand any chance of pipping them to the top of the table. Both matches are happening at the same time.
For Chennai, a win will be enough to confirm their victory regardless of what happens between East Bengal and Gokulam. If Chennai don’t win on Saturday and East Bengal do, the title goes to the latter. Once again, the I-League is set for a photo finish to the season.
7 mins, Gokulam 0-0 East Bengal
East Bengal get a chance to score! Jaime Santos releases Danmawia down the right, he squres it for Brandon who passes it back for Santos. He takes the shot from about 20 yards out and the ball flies over the bar.
GOAL! Minerva take the lead! 2 mins
Chennai City are behind! Cross came in from the right, rather pedestrian marking and Roland Bilala heads it just over the keeper's head. Minerva lead 1-0
KICK OFF!
Both referees waited to synchronize the kick off and the one over in Kerala seemed to get a little annoyed by the slight delay caused. But we are off and running at last.
The players walk out
They have their game faces on and both sides have walked out to the pitch. The crowds are building. We will be bringing you live updates from both matches so stay right here. The I-League has been tweeting visuals from the grounds.
These are the starting XIs
Hello and welcome!
Chennai City need to win their match, East Bengal need to win theirs and hope for a favourable result about 180 km to the west of where they are playing. Chennai could have sealed the title last week had it not been for Churchill Brothers gate crashing their party and condemning them to their third defeat of the season. East Bengal are missing Jobby Justin, Chennai are missing Nestor Gordillo. Chennai are looking to win the national title for the first time. East Bengal have won the erstwhile National Football League three times but their best finish in the I-League has been that of runners up. It means we could have yet another first-time champion today. Welcome to the I-League folks. Let's get right down to it.