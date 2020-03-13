Kolkata Derby, I-League matches to be played behind closed doors due to Coronavirus

Kolkata derby will be played behind closed doors Kolkata derby will be played behind closed doors

The Kolkata Derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan on Sunday will be played behind closed doors and the same will apply to all I-League matches for the rest of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adhering to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, All India Football Federation has decided to complete the remaining 28 matches of the 2019-20 edition of the Hero I-League behind closed doors.

Besides team officials and players; match officials (referees), medical staff, TV Crew, accredited media, and required security staff — none would be allowed to be in the premises of the stadium on match day, and during official practice the preceding day.

The AIFF took the decision after a skype meeting with representatives of all I-League clubs on Friday. The guidelines, issued to all National Sports Federations (NSF) among others, stated: “You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event.

“In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing the gathering of people, including spectators,” it added.

