I-League: Indian Arrows thrash Shillong Lajong 3-0 

Indian Arrows produced a dominant performance to secure a 3-0 victory over Shillong Lajong in a 12th round I-League match at the JLN Stadium in Shillong on Sunday. Indian Arrows showed their attacking intent from the very first minute and pressed hard. They were constantly troubling the Lajong defence but a good finish eluded them.

Advertising

It took Shillong Lajong around 10 minutes to regroup and start an attack. Lajong first made an attempt to score in the 11th minute, through Kitrboklang, but failed to convert the chance. Indian Arrows, on the other hand, kept pressing hard and were soon rewarded in the 18th minute, when Vikram Pratap’s excellent header from an Ashish Rai cross found the back of the net, helping the visitors take a crucial lead in the game.

Lajong thereafter tried making a few attempts but the strong defensive line of the Indian Arrows ensured that the hosts do not pose any threat of scoring an equaliser. Indian Arrows, who still continued with their attacks, were again rewarded in the 32nd minute when a Vikram Pratap pass was brilliantly collected by Lalengmawia, who made no mistake in giving his side a two-goal lead in the game.

Lajong made a few attempts again, breaching the Arrows defence line on a couple of occasions but a great show by goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill ensured that the visitors do not concede a goal.

Indian Arrows showcased their dominance further when they fired the third goal in the final seconds of injury time of the first half. Ninthoi found the back of the net from a rebound after a Lalengmawia shot was beautifully saved by Shillong keeper Neithovilie.

The second half began with Lajong introducing Phrangki Buam into the attack. This resulted in more attacks from the hosts but the Indian Arrows, known for their strong defence, ensured that Lajong did not get close to creating any trouble for them. While Indian Arrows also pressed hard as the second half progressed, the Lajong defenders denied them any clear chance to score. Lajong, on the other hand, some really close chances.

Advertising

Optea failed to find the back of the net in the 74th minute and then Buam failed to connect with the ball inside the box.