I-League football: Terror shadow over Real Kashmir tie

Amidst the uncertainty over I-League matches in Srinagar following the Pulwama attack, defending champions Minerva Punjab have said they will forfeit Monday’s match against Real Kashmir if the tie isn’t rescheduled or moved to a neutral venue. The All India Football Federation (AIFF), however, has insisted the match will go ahead as scheduled.

The club’s director and co-owner, Henna Bajaj, said they have written to the AIFF on Friday, seeking assurances about their team’s safety from the central and state government. But even that might not be enough to ensure the match goes ahead. “This isn’t about our safety alone. We, at Minerva, have been serving our armed forces for the last 60 years. We have also lost a Minerva Academy alumni in one of the attacks in Kashmir earlier this year. So we don’t think it’s time to go and play football as if everything is okay,” Bajaj told The Indian Express.

Besides their football foray, the Minerva Academy has been training Services Selection Board (SSB) aspirants since 1955. The hostel that houses youngsters who hope to join defence forces is also where the club’s junior players train and reside. The team’s jersey has the words ‘we salute Indian Army’ inscribed on it along with the flags of the armed forces. “The way things are right now, we can be soft targets,” Bajaj said.

On Friday, senior AIFF officials spoke to their counterparts in the J&K Football Association to gauge the security scenario in Srinagar. Real Kashmir’s matches at the TRC Ground have mostly been played in front of sell-out crowds amidst high security. For their first match against Churchill Brothers, the fans had to go through three layers of security while negotiating the final 50 yards that took them to the stands. The routine has been followed for other home games as well.

The teams that have travelled to Kashmir have received extra protection as well, with a security vehicle and nearly a dozen personnel being present with them at all times.

However, after Thursday’s terrorist attack in Pulwama – 20km from Srinagar – in which 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives, the two teams who are yet to play their matches away at Kashmir have expressed apprehensions.

Apart from Minerva, Real Kashmir’s title rivals East Bengal, too, have sought clarity from the AIFF over the security scenario in Srinagar. The Kolkata are scheduled to play Real Kashmir in Srinagar on February 28 in what can potentially be a title-deciding match.

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said they have been assessing the situation in Kashmir and have been in touch with the local authorities. “Our referees and match commissioner reached Srinagar today. We have been in touch with the club officials and other local authorities, and so far we have received positive feedback from everyone. So as things stand right now, both matches (Real Kashmir vs Minerva and Real Kashmir vs East Bengal will go ahead as scheduled,” Dhar said.

Meanwhile, Bajaj said they are yet to receive written assurances from the AIFF. “There are reports of curfew in the state and we don’t know what the security situation is like,” she said. “But like I said, this is not only about safety aspect for us.”

The scenic TRC Ground in Srinagar has been the venue of Real Kashmir’s remarkable success. In its debut season, they are placed second on the table, just two points behind leaders Chennai City and have emerged as serious contenders for the I-League title. The club has been unbeaten in their last six matches at home.

A club official allayed fears over safety. “It’s very unfortunate, whatever has happened. But none of our players, Indian and foreigners, have expressed anxiety. We have also assured the AIFF that things are okay on ground and football must go on,” the official said.

Minerva, however, have remained adamant. “We have nothing against Real Kashmir. It’s just that we feel it isn’t appropriate to play in Srinagar right now,” Bajaj said. “If the match is not rescheduled or moved to a neutral venue, we will consider forfeiting it.