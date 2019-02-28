I-League: East Bengal dash Real Kashmir’s title aspirations with 2-1 win

Real Kashmir FC had a small but vociferous crowd behind them but had a man less on the turf as East Bengal notched a 2-1 win to keep their slender title hopes alive in the I-League in New Delhi on Thursday. On the other hand, the result at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium put paid to Real Kashmir’s aspirations of winning the league on their maiden season in top-flight.

Originally slated to be held in Srinagar, the match was shifted to the national capital two days ago in view of the prevailing “uncertainty” in the Kashmir valley following the Pulwama terror attack.

Enrique Esqueda (20′) opened the scoring while Jaime Santos found the net in the 43rd minute, the Spanish duo giving the visitors a 2-0 buffer going into the second half.

Aaron Katebe (67′) pulled one back for the ‘home’ team when he converted from the spot, but that was not enough to salvage something for the hosts.

East Bengal are second in the standings with 36 points while Real Kashmir are out of the race with 33 points. A win against Churchill Brothers on Friday, though, will be enough for Chennai City FC to claim their maiden title.

While the Kolkata heavyweights controlled the first half, they seemed a bit rattled in the second, especially after Katebe hit the back of the net, Real Kashmir created a couple of clear-cut chances that went abegging.

Real Kashmir’s biggest chance came in the 87th minute but Mason Robertson, son of coach David, failed to equalise despite having the entire goal at his mercy.

In a last-ditch attempt, Robertson replaced Bazie Armand with Gnohore Krizo in the 82nd minute, but the sub could not get the goal the coach and his team wanted. These were after Real Kahsmir got a lifeline through a strike by Katebe, who was felled by the goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar.

Before that, Esqueda headed home from a Laldanmawia Ralte cross to hand his team the lead, and it was no surprise considering East Bengal’s domination.

Playing what was supposed to be their home game at a neutral venue, Real Kashmir were reduced to 10 men when Abednedo Kofi Tetteh was sent off as he mouthed something to the referee after committing a foul on Jhonny Acosta around the half-an-hour mark.

East Bengal dealt Real Kashmir another blow when Jaime Santos unleashed a brilliant volley off an Esqueda pass following a good build-up. It could have been 3-0 East Bengal just before half time had it not been for a fine save by Bilal Khan following a Danmawia Ralte’s shot at the goal off Lalrindika Ralte’s cross.

Robertson made two changes to his side that drew 2-2 against Indian Arrows in their last match. Krizo and Farhan Ganie were relegated to the bench as Abednego Tetteh and Vicky Metei started ahead of them.

While Alejandro Menendez made three changes to the side that dropped points against Aizawl FC, bringing in Manoj Mohammad, Salam Ranjan Singh and Brandon Vanlalremdika in place of Kamalpreet Singh, Jhonny Acosta and the suspended Jobby Justin.

“Obviously it is disappointing. We shook things up in the second half. My players have been fantastic. We knew we have to be strong defensively. As a new club, we didn’t lose any match by big margins. The whole season has been fantastic as we beat Mohun Bagan and Chennai City twice,” Real Kashmir gaffer Robertson said.

He added, “This stadium is not like our home ground, but more like Salt Lake. It has been brilliant working with my players who never complain.”

Menedez said they will wait for Chennai City’s game on Friday and then think about the next assignment. “There are many key points (in the title race). Tomorrow, Chennai have a tough fixture. If they lose, then we will see what happens next,” Menendez said.

Aizawl FC beat Gokulam Kerala 3-1

Kozhikode, Feb 28 (PTI) Aizawl FC came from behind to notch up a 3-1 win over Gokulam Kerala in a must-win I-League fixture for the two lower-half teams in Kozhikode on Thursday. Gokulam Kerala, ranked 10th in the points table, drew first blood through Marcus Joseph in the 9th minute but eighth-placed Aizawl restored parity in the 83rd minute through Paul Ramfanzauva, who was also adjudged the Hero of the Match.

The highlanders struck back in quick succession twice through Mawpuia in the 88th minute and Kromah during the final moments of the added time (90′ + 6′) to seal the game in their favour.

Fighting for survival at the tail of the table, the hosts took to the attacks right from the start. Gokulam Kerala FC pressed hard with Marcus and Suhair VP in combination, and looked threatening from the start.

Gokulam Kerala who were raiding the Aizawl FC box in regular intervals but couldn’t find a way to convert the chances that came their way.

However Aizawl did try hard to create a few chances through Kromah and Dodoz but couldn’t really breach past the Gokulam defence line. Gokulam’s attacking game soon yielded results when a scintillating free-kick from Marcus in the 9th minute found its way straight into the goal giving the home team a much deserved lead early into the game.

Gokulam maintained their hard pressing game but this time Aizawl were more alert to not let the hosts get any clear chance to score. Aizawl came back again in their second attempt to score but some amazing goalkeeping from Gokulam Kerala’s Shibin Raj ensured that the visitors do not find their way for an equalizer.

Gokulam Kerala FC who were primarily controlling the game in the first half could not still find a space to consolidate their lead. The first half came to an end with Gokulam Kerala FC leading 1-0 against Aizawl FC.

The second half began with Gokulam Kerala again leading the proceedings. Their attempts to consolidate their lead couldn’t actualize thanks to an alert Aizawl Defence.

Aizawl who were trying hard for an equaliser were unlucky on two occasions when they hit the cross bar. Their efforts finally yielded results when a blunder by Shibin Raj was capitalized by Lalkhawpuimawia who deflected the ball to Paul Ramfanzauva who made no mistakes in finding the back of the net to bring the equalizer in the 83rd minute.

The highlanders suddenly changed gears after that and went on an attacking spree and took the lead in the 88thminute when a through ball from Kromah was collected by Mawpuia who made no mistakes thereafter scoring the second goal for Aizawl FC.

A rattled Goakulam tried to attack but an alert defence line from Aizawl ensured that the hosts do not find their way to the back of the net. Aizawl FC struck back again in the final moments of the added time (96th) when Kromah’s shot ensured that the highlanders close the game with a 1-3 win over Gokulam Kerala.