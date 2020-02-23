East Bengal complete thrilling comeback victory over TRAU FC

East Bengal players celebrating. (Source: I-League) East Bengal players celebrating. (Source: I-League)

East Bengal registered an emphatic 4-2 comeback win over hosts TRAU FC in the I-League here on Sunday.

The visitors were trailing by a solitary goal in the first half after TRAU drew first blood through Princewill Emeka in the 18th minute.

East Bengal, who lacked steam in the first half, came back strongly in the final 45 minutes of the game as they struck in quick intervals.

Jaime Colado’s 52nd-minute goal restored parity for the visitors who did press hard for a lead.

They soon found success punching in three quick goals through Kassim Aidara in the 67th minute, Brandon in the 69th minute and Marcos Espada’s penalty conversion in the 76th minute.

TRAU pulled back a consolation goal through Patrick Uche who converted a penalty awarded to the hosts in the 85th minute.

As expected East Bengal started on an attacking note from the first minute. They tried making an attempt within the first two minutes when captain Aidara’s long ranger landed safely into the hands of TRAU’s Shayan Roy.

Soon after, TRAU forged forward with an inch perfect cross from Joel Sunday to Mayowa, who could not find the back of the net, thanks to a quick reflex from Red and Golds’ keeper Laldanmawia Ralte between the post.

East Bengal’s counter attacks lacked steam and their lacklustre defence soon gave way when on a counter attack a long cross from TRAU’s Dinesh to Emeka inside the box saw the Nigerian scoring with a masterful header.

The game thereafter saw TRAU exploiting the visitors to the hilt while pressing hard to consolidate their lead but East Bengal ensured the hosts could not find success in their attempts.

Throughout the first 45 minutes East Bengal looked disorganised in their attempts to secure an equaliser. But things changed dramatically after the break.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.