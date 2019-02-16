I-League: A look at the three-horse race

Chennai City

Story so far: Played: 16, Won: 10, Drawn: 4, Lost: 2, Goal Difference: 15, Points: 34

In a little over a year, Chennai have gone from almost getting relegated to leading the table. The improbable turnaround has been scripted by Chennai’s little-known Singaporean coach Akbar Nawas, led by some exceptional play by the team’s Uruguayan striker Pedro Manzi. Nawas’s team has played precise, possession-based football with an emphasis on attack. Manzi has caused most damage to Chennai’s opponents, scoring 16 out of his team’s 36 goals this season, including four hat-tricks.

Road ahead: Shillong Lajong (Feb 18, away), Mohun Bagan (Feb 24, home), Churchill Brothers (March 1, away), Minerva Punjab (March 9/10, home)

Chennai’s fate is in their own hands. Lajong and Minerva should pose a few problems but their credentials will be tested against Bagan and Churchill Brothers, whose challenge has fizzled out in recent weeks. Any slip-up now could see them being displaced at the top. Chennai are the leaders, but barely in a comfortable position.

Real Kashmir

Story so far: Played: 16, Won: 9, Drawn: 5, Lost: 2, Goal Difference: 11, Points: 32

When the season began, it didn’t look like Real Kashmir could score a goal let alone win a match. They severely lacked a goal-scorer. That hasn’t changed much even now. Yet, somehow they are scoring, winning and are looking unstoppable. Their goalkeeper Bilal Khan has kept a clean sheet in 8 out of the 16 matches while centre-back Mason Robertson has at times doubled up as a centre-forward and scored important goals. Kashmir haven’t necessarily been pretty to watch, but surely effective.

Road ahead: Minerva Punjab (Feb 18, home), Indian Arrows (Feb 24, away), East Bengal (Feb 28, home), Neroca (March 9/10, away)

Kashmir have so far played with a nothing-to-lose attitude, but the prospect of winning the title in their debut season is bound to cause some anxiety. Kashmir will be keen to bag maximum points from their next three matches because if it goes to the final round, they have the trickiest fixture.

East Bengal

Story so far: Played: 15, Won: 10, Drawn: 1, Lost: 4, Goal Difference: 14, Points: 31

Despite splurging hundred crores over the last decade in their bid to win the I-League, East Bengal have only endured pain and ignominy. Under new ownership, there seems to be a semblance of professionalism. The stability in the backroom has had an impact on the performances on field. Coached by Alejandro Menendez, East Bengal have shown faith in youngsters. Defender Salam Ranjan Singh was the only player from the I-League in India’s Asian Cup squad while Manoj Mohammad flourished playing as a left back. But the revelation of the season has been Jobby Justin, who has been hailed as a hero by the club’s large fanbase.

Road ahead: Churchill Brothers (Feb 17, home), Aizawl FC (Feb 25, home), Real Kashmir (Feb 28, away), Minerva Punjab (March 3, away), Gokulam Kerala (March 9/10, away)

Even though they are third at the moment, East Bengal are considered to be favourites to pip Chennai and Kashmir to the post. The Kolkata giants have played a game less than Chennai and Kashmir and can go level on points with leaders Chennai if they win their match in hand. Kashmir’s away match is the only tricky game for them in the final stretch.

Potential title deciders:

Chennai vs Mohun Bagan, Feb 25: Anything less than a win in this match can derail Chennai’s hopes.

Kashmir vs East Bengal, Feb 28: The team that loses this match will virtually be out of contention.