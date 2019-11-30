I-League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC

Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC Live Score Streaming: This is the opening match of this season’s I-League. (Twitter/ILeagueOfficial) Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC Live Score Streaming: This is the opening match of this season’s I-League. (Twitter/ILeagueOfficial)

Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC Live Score Streaming, I League 2019 Live Score Streaming Online: Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Aizawl FC, the team which gave northeast India a new identity by winning the I-League title in 2016/17, in the opening fixture of the 2019/20 season of the I-League.

Both Aizawl and Mohun Bagan are hoping to make the most of their transition under new managers, Stanley Rosario and Kibu Vicuña. While Aizawl have retained their African wall consisting of Alfred Jaryan and Richard Kasagga, and the likes of Lalremsanga, Rocharzela and William Lalnunfella, Mohun Bagan have a familiar Debjit Majumder in goal, and Kim Kima and Arijit Bagui in the heart of their defence. Vicuña has also roped in the likes of Trinidad’s Daniel Cyrus, and Francisco Munoz, Fran Morante, and Joseba Beitia of Spain to bolster their attack.

Also Read | I-League 2019-20 fixtures

When is Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC in the I-League?

Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC will be played on Saturday, November 30.

What time is the kickoff between Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC in the I-League?

Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC will kick off at 2:00 PM IST.

Where is Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC in the I-League being played?

The Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC match will be played in Aizawl.

Which channel will air Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC in the I-League?

The Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC match will be broadcast on DSport.

Where can I watch live streaming of Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC?

The live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs Aizawl FC match will not be available.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd