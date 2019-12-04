I-League 2019, East Bengal vs Real Kashmir Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch QEB vs RKFC?

East Bengal vs Real Kashmir, Live Score Streaming: East Bengal finished second by just a point last season. (Source: I League) East Bengal vs Real Kashmir, Live Score Streaming: East Bengal finished second by just a point last season. (Source: I League)

East Bengal vs Real Kashmir Live Score Streaming, I League 2019 Live Score Streaming Online: Hoping to win it this time around, last season’s runners-up East Bengal will take on Real Kashmir in their 2019/20 season opener on Wednesday.

Going into the game, Alejandro Menendez’s red-and-gold brigade have the psychological upper hand as they drew with Real Kashmir at home and won in Srinagar last season. Real Kashmir, on the other hand, would hope to continue their dream start to the league under the guidance of David Robertson. The Srinagar-based team is also bolstered with the inclusion of striker Singham Subash Singh and winger Kallum Michael Higginbotham.

When is East Bengal vs Real Kashmir in the I-League?

East Bengal vs Real Kashmir will be played on Wednesday, December 4.

What time is the kickoff between East Bengal vs Real Kashmir in the I-League?

East Bengal vs Real Kashmir will kick off at 5:00 PM IST.

Where is East Bengal vs Real Kashmir in the I-League being played?

East Bengal vs Real Kashmir will be played at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

Which channel will air East Bengal vs Real Kashmir in the I-League?

The East Bengal vs Real Kashmir match will be broadcast on DSport.

Where can I watch live streaming of East Bengal vs Real Kashmir?

The live streaming of the East Bengal vs Real Kashmir match will be available on Jio TV and Airtel TV for subscribed users.

