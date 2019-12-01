I-League 2019 Live Score Streaming: When and where to watch Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU

I-League 2019 Live Score Streaming: The defending champions will begin their season at home. (Source: Twitter/Chennai City FC) I-League 2019 Live Score Streaming: The defending champions will begin their season at home. (Source: Twitter/Chennai City FC)

Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU Live Score Streaming, I League 2019 Live Score Streaming Online: Hoping to improve on their fourth-placed finish last season, Churchill Brothers would look to win against Punjab in their opener. On the other hand, Chennai City will begin their title defence in 2019/20 season against newly-promoted TRAU.

The Goan side will be fielding a new team apart from the familiar faces of Willis Plaza, Dawda Ceesay, Israil Gurung and James Kithan. Meanwhile, Punjab’s Nepali goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu might prove to be frustrating for the hosts. With the return of Anwar Ali in defence, and the likes of Sergio Barboza Jr., Sanju Pradhan, and Dipanda Dicka, the Ludhiana-based side can provide an upset.

As for the late kickoff, Chennai City will start their campaign without the likes of Nestor Benitez, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, and Tarif Akhand, but will have the experience of Pedro Manzi and Katsumi Yusa. TRAU, on the other hand, are the unpredictable force of this season as they have been promoted only in their second year of existence, led by Princewill Emeka Olariche. Accompanying him are the likes of Marcel Sacramento, Abhinash Ruidas, and Loken Meitei.

When is Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU in the I-League?

Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU will be played on Sunday, December 1.

What time is the kickoff between Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU in the I-League?

While Churchill Brothers vs Punjab will kick off at 5:00 PM IST, Chennai City vs TRAU will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU in the I-League being played?

While Churchill Brothers vs Punjab will be played Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Chennai City vs TRAU will be played Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore.

Which channel will air Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU in the I-League?

The Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU matches will be broadcast on DSport.

Where can I watch live streaming of Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU?

The live streaming of the Churchill Brothers vs Punjab, Chennai City vs TRAU match will be available on Jio TV and Airtel TV for subscribed users.

