I-League 2019-20 fixtures: 7 PM starts are back, Kolkata Derby and other dates revealed

I-League 2019-20 fixtures promises quite a few exciting contests at Salt Lake stadium. (Fille Photo) I-League 2019-20 fixtures promises quite a few exciting contests at Salt Lake stadium. (Fille Photo)

I-League 2019-20 fixtures are out. An early draft of the matches has been released.

7 PM starts are back for the first time and a direct face off is on the cards with the Indian Super League (ISL).

The season begins with Aizawl taking on Mohun Bagan on November 30. Gokulam Kerala host NEROCA FC on the same day.

Defending champions Chennai City face will play newly-promoted TRAU FC in their opening game in Coimbatore.

East Bengal take on Real Kashmir in their first match. (Twitter) East Bengal take on Real Kashmir in their first match. (Twitter)

Heavyweights East Bengal will start their season with a fixture at home against Real Kashmir. The Snow Leopards will play their home games in Kashmir.

The season’s first Kolkata Derby is on December 22 where Mohun Bagan will host East Bengal. Bagan and East Bengal will play their home games at the Kalyani Stadium and the Salt Lake Stadium respectively.

Further the Indian Arrows will play out of Tilak Maidan in Goa.

As far as broadcasting of matches is concerned there is still an element of uncertainty as to where it will be telecast.

Last season, Star Sports was the official broadcaster but received a lot of flak after deciding to selectively broadcast matches.

The full list of available fixtures:

The I- League begins on November 30 The I- League begins on November 30

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd