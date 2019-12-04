I-League 2019/20: East Bengal hold Real Kashmir to a 1-1 draw

This was the first I-League match played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. ( Source; AIFF) This was the first I-League match played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium. ( Source; AIFF)

Marcos De La Espada’s 75th minute strike helped Kolkata giants East Bengal hold Real Kashmir FC to a 1-1 draw in their I Legaue 2019-20’s first match played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

In what was I-League first match played at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium, East Bengal enjoyed 64 percent possession over the course of the match but the snow leopards held their nerves to leave the ground with one point.

After Gnohere Krizo put the Kashmir-based side in the driver’s seat in the 33rd minute, Marcos Eusebio Jimenez De La Espada Martin heeled in the equaliser on 75 minutes to provide the red and gold supporters with some much-needed respite.

First Half

Right from the start in the first half, East Bengal looked fluent, passing swiftly and going forward with intent. QEB got the first free-kick of the match on eight minutes but a poor delivery by Juan Mera Gonzales was easily cleared by the RKFC defence line.

The Spanish combination was proving too difficult to deal with by the Real Kashmir backline. But within the blink of an eye Gonzales accelerated and was almost through when he was fouled by Ritwik Kumar Das. The foul resulted in the first yellow card of the match in the 14th minute.

East Bengal kept attacking from both the flanks but none of the crosses were finding the target man as the away side kept on clearing the ball from the 18-yard box.

Against the run of play, Real Kashmir caught East Bengal defence napping and it was none other than Gnohere Krizo who scored the goal on 33 minutes with a stupendous strike from outside the box.

East Bengal was in no mood to bog down and soon after, they came very near to equalizing from a corner but it was cleared off the goal line by the away team.

In the dying moments of the first half, East Bengal got a clear chance when Marcos Espada had an open goal to shoot at but the strike went straight into the hands of Real Kashmir Goalkeeper Tempa Lachenpa. At the stroke of halftime Real Kashmir FC held onto their slender lead.

Second Half

The second half started with great intensity with East Bengal launching attack after attack. In the 59th minute, the Red & Golds stitched another opportunity from a set-piece but young defender Mehtab Singh failed to find the back of the net.

In the 67th minute, Alejandro Menendez Garcia made his first tactical change introducing Abhijit Sarkar at the expense of defender Kamalpreet Singh. Finally, the Red & Golds scored the elusive equaliser in the 75th minute when Espada poked a low cross by Juan Mera from the left flank.

East Bengal got a corner ten minutes to the end of the regulation time but a resilient Real Kashmir defence line cleared the header by Juan Mera without too much fuss. Juan Mera Gonzalez was awarded the man of the match award for his commanding display in his first I-League outing.

East Bengal will now travel to Ludhiana to face-off with former champions Punjab FC on December 7, 2019.

