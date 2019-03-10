I haven’t been able to sleep: Kylian Mbappe on Champions League exit

The 3-1 second-leg defeat against Manchester United on Wednesday, which led to Paris Saint-Germain’s elimination from the UEFA Champions League has left Kylian Mbappe ‘stunned’. The 20-year-old striker during an interview to French national TV channel TF1 revealed that the result has left him stunned and the team is disappointed with the elimination.

Advertising

A report in news agency AFP quoted, Mbappe as saying, “I’m stunned. I haven’t been able to sleep. It’s difficult, we’d worked so hard to get to this point and we’re disappointed. We’re going to try and pick ourselves back up.”

“Honestly, it’s hard to give it too much thought because the Champions League was our goal. The stadium was full for a magnificent occasion, we spoiled the party. We didn’t want to ruin it but in the end we did,” the striker further said.

Going into the clash with a two-goal disadvantage from the first-leg at Old Trafford, Manchester United were on the cusp of being eliminated from the Champions League. However, their fortune turned when a VAR-awarded spot-kick was converted successfully by Marcus Rashford deep in stoppage time to ensure that the Red Devils progress to the quarterfinals on away goals.

Speaking further, Mbappe said that he will remain with the Ligue 1 leaders despite the Champions League setback. “I think I will be here, that’s guaranteed even. With this elimination and all the problems it’s going to create, there’s no point in my personal situation being added to it. So there, that’s clear and precise,” he said.

Advertising

PSG are comfortably placed on the top of the Ligue 1 table with 71 points from 26 matches, 17 points clear of second-placed Lille. The Ligue 1 leaders have also made it to the final four of the French Cup.